7 students of St Mary’s College Rushoroza arrested as 50 sent home over strike

By Moses Agaba

Kabale :7 male Senior Five students of St Mary’s College Rushoroza were on Friday arrested as 50 suspended for being involved a strike after there fellow students were suspended over beating a senior one student who is currently admitted in hospital.

The students were protesting the suspension of some of their colleagues for escapism and others for beating up a senior one student, who they accused of stealing their property.

Elly Maate the Kigezi Regional Police spokesman says that It’s alleged that on the November 23rd 2023, at around 11:50pm , at St Mary’s College Rushoroza, with in one of the boys dormitory, a senior one student one Nuwahabyona Special was allegedly assaulted by six, senior five boys students, on allegation of theft of Ugx 40,000/=.

Maate says that That, on the November 23rd 2023, at around 9am , the victim reported his complaint to the Headmaster, alleging how the six students namely; Byamugisha Nicholas, Aine Ronie, Namara Meledizikia, Nshabamukama Samuel, Atukunda Paddy, Kansiime Assan and Tugineyo Brave assaulted him of false allegation. Further that, the head, buttocks and back had swollen with bruises due to assault. It was then that the school management resolved to suspend the said students and immediately took the victim to Rushoroza health Hospital where he is still admitted.

Maate say that It’s further alleged that, on the November 23rd 2023, at around 11.50 Pm in the night other senior five boys students decided to strike by breaking window glasses for administration block and some classes, claiming that, they wanted their fellow boys who were suspended recalled back to school.

He says that Kabale police was informed and a team of police officers led by OC Station Kabale ASP Akanyijuka Andrew, immediately intervened by dispersing the striking students and normalised the situation The scene was visited by a team of detectives who examined and documented where Statements recorded from witnesses and Some ring leaders for the strike, Abasa Andrew, Agaba Willy, Ahurira Casbert, Munezero Fredrick, Amanya Nickson, Irakiza Timothy and Mucunguzi Anthony have been arrested for further investigations.

Some of the Victims who spoke to our reporter on anonymity, said they are not only protesting the suspension, but also the failure of the administration to take action against the accused student who they believe is guilty of theft.

The School Head teacher, Monday Christopher condemned the act of violence and vandalism that took place last night adding that as the administration they will not tolerate any behavior that disrupts the peace and harmony of the college. He added that they are taking strict action against those responsible for the violence and will ensure that the college remains a safe and secure environment for our students.

Christopher however noted that a few glass windows and doors on the administration office and a few class room blocks have been destroyed. He further explained that the school administration has suspended the group of students, igniting the strike and that the school board of governors will meet next week to agree on the date the suspended students will return back to school.

