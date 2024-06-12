8 Arrested in Kampala for Dealing in Counterfeit Currency

The Directorate of Crime Intelligence working with other security agencies conducted an operation at Elite Arcade on Nasser Road, shop A-08, leading to the arrest of eight suspects involved in the distribution, making and sale of counterfeit money.

ASP Luke Owoyesigyire, the Deputy Public Relations officer for Kampala Metropolitan Police says the principal dealer, Mukasa Ronald, was apprehended along with his accomplices: Mugumya Geey, Brian Abaho, Joel Kagame, Ogadi Ronald, Namuwaya Shadia, Segwayi Rodgers, and Abu Mayanja.

‘’During the operation, the team recovered counterfeit money in various currencies, including Ugandan shillings, South Sudanese Pounds, US Dollars, Euros, Rwandan Francs, United Kingdom Pounds, Kuwaiti Dinars, among others’’, said Owoyesigire.

Additionally, materials used in the production of counterfeit money were seized, such as films, papers with images, chemicals, CPUs, monitors, digital printers, and suspected forged land titles and academic documents.

The suspects will be charged with dealing in counterfeits and will be subsequently arraigned in court once the investigations are concluded according to police.

