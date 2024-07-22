8 Parish Chiefs Arrested in Kabale over PDM Beneficiary Extortion

By Moses agaba

Eight parish chiefs from Kibuga and Butanda sub-counties and the chairperson of the Karubanda PDM Sacco in Southern Division, Kabale Municipality, have been arrested over extorting money from parish development model beneficiaries in kabale district.

The arrests come amid allegations of extortion from PDM beneficiaries, with over Ugx 50 million suspected to have been embezzled.

The Kabale District Deputy Resident District Commissioner (RDC), Andrew Ronald Bakaki, spearheaded the operation that led to the arrest of Mubangizi Herbert, parish chief of Kisibo Parish in Kibuga sub-county, who allegedly confiscated over 25 SIM cards from beneficiaries and extorted money from them, Ahimbisibwe Loyce, chairperson of Karubanda PDM Sacco, accused of extorting money from beneficiaries and returning only Ugx100,000 shillings to them, Kakuru Maxison, Byamukama Daniel, Rugambwa Johnbosco, Akanyijuka Samuel, Niwagaba Derrick, and Mucunguzi Fred, who submitted beneficiary lists but failed to distribute the promised funds.

Bakaki has vowed to continue investigating and apprehending any individuals suspected of extorting money from PDM beneficiaries. “We will not tolerate corruption within the PDM program. All those involved will face the full extent of the law,” he asserted.

The confiscation of SIM cards from beneficiaries has also raised serious concerns. “This practice is contrary to PDM guidelines and undermines the program’s integrity,” Bakaki stated. “We are committed to ensuring that all beneficiaries receive the support they are entitled to without any form of extortion.”

Kabale District RDC Godfrey Nyakahuma questioned Mubangizi Herbert about the confiscation of over 25 SIM cards. Herbert defended his actions, citing network issues in Kisibo Parish as the reason for confiscating the SIM cards.

However, when asked why he never returned the SIM cards to the beneficiaries, Herbert remained silent.

The arrests have been met with mixed reactions from the community. While many beneficiaries have expressed relief that action is being taken against corrupt officials, there is also a sense of frustration over the widespread nature of the problem.

As the investigation continues, the Kabale district leadership has reiterated its commitment to transparency and accountability in the implementation of the PDM program. The community is hopeful that these arrests will mark the beginning of a new era of integrity and trust in local governance.

