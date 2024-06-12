80 Arrested in City Operation Targeting Criminal Gangs

Kampala Metropolitan Police have carried out an intelligence led operation in various areas and 80 suspects were arrested and three motor cycles were recovered.

Luke Owoyesigire, the Deputy Kampala Metropolitan Police Spokesperson, says in Kabalagala division on 10 Jun 24 an intelligence led operation was carried out by a team of crime intelligence and flying squad in the areas of Wabigalo parish, Kisugu, Kibuli and Namuwongo.

The operation was targeting thugs robbing people using motorcycles, hitting them with pavers, cutting them with pangas among others.

The operation was also targeting promoters who buy stolen properties like mobile phones. A total of 48 suspects were apprehended and they are;

Three motorcycles were also impounded;UGC 761Q, UFY 376M and UDM 807F

Still in Kabalagala on 11 Jun 24 a total of eight notorious criminals have been apprehended.

In Matugga, on 10 Jun 24 a joint operation with UPDF was conducted and they were targeting criminal gangs who met at one identified dark spot at Mabanda cell.

‘’They converge to smoke opium and chew Mira popularly known as Nkwacho then late in the night they attack people and terrorize the community by snatching their belongings especially phones, bags and cash’’, said Owoyesigire.

A total of 23 suspects were arrested and detained at Matugga police station of which 02 were female.

A joint screening carried out together with LCs, Intelligence and other stakeholders and 09 suspects were cautioned and released.A total of 13 suspects were charged with being in possession of opium and attempting to commit a felony. These were with exhibits which included marijuana.

About Post Author