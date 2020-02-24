Pepper Sports Updates

By Mariam Ayebare & Agencies

Barcelona’s players will reportedly be tested for signs of Coronavirus ahead of Tuesday’s Champions League clash with Napoli.

Club legend Steven Gerrard has claimed that Liverpool would not be clear at the top of the Premier League table without Jordan Henderson.

Kevin De Bruyne believes Manchester City will be again written off as failures if they do not win the Champions League, despite their recent trophy haul.

Steven Gerrard admits he will have to find answers in defense after Rangers were held to a 2-2 draw by St Johnstone.

President Rocco Commisso can’t guarantee that Federico Chiesa will remain at Fiorentina and has claimed that he is not in Italy “to watch others win”.

Pep Guardiola labeled Real Madrid the kings of the Champions League as the former Barcelona boss prepares to lead his Manchester City side against the club he wants to emulate.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan insists that Roma “believe in fourth place” this season but they will not get carried away after the 4-0 win against Lecce on Sunday.

Antonio Rudiger has renewed vigor to speak out against racism following the birth of his first child and has slammed the football authorities for leaving black players to face racism alone.

Prime Minister of Italy Giuseppe Conte confirmed “we will evaluate postponing all next week’s matches” due to the Coronavirus outbreak.

Hakim Ziyech has officially signed a five-year deal with Chelsea after agreeing on the terms of his arrival from Ajax, the Blues have confirmed.

Fiorentina Patrick Cutrone was subjected to deeply offensive and cruel insults from Milan fans wishing he “end up like Davide Astori.”

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo could both end up joining David Beckham at new MLS franchise Inter Miami, claims Minnesota United manager Adrian Heath.

Roma head coach Paulo Fonseca has confirmed that the Serie A side wants to sign loanees Chris Smalling and Henrikh Mkhitaryan permanently.

Jurgen Klopp admitted success helped Champions League titleholders Liverpool attract players, but it also made completing signings harder.

Renato Sanches has revealed that he did not want to sign for Swansea City on a season-long loan deal in 2017.

Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar was exempt from blame for his sending off in a 4-3 win over Bordeaux on Sunday after head coach Thomas Tuchel refused to criticize a reckless tackle.

Paul Ince has warned former club Liverpool that they risk losing Virgil van Dijk at the end of the season if one of Real Madrid or Barcelona table an offer.

Edison Cavani has admitted the January transfer window was a difficult period for him after being linked with numerous clubs due to his contract situation.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer praised star man Bruno Fernandes as Manchester United’s January signing put in another man-of-the-match display as Watford were overcome.

European champions Liverpool may be flying high at the top of the Premier League, but Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and his team are always striving to improve.

Barcelona have confirmed that versatile player Sergi Roberto has been ruled out for three to four weeks with an adductor injury

Juventus are ready to launch a bid for Porto defender Tomas Esteves.

Otto Rehhagel has insisted that “wonderful” Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp can choose any job he wants in world football.

Barcelona are on the verge of signing Valencia defender Hugo Guillamon, The 20-year-old, who made his debut for Los Ches against Real Sociedad on Saturday, is expected to complete a free transfer to Camp Nou this summer.

Karim Benzema has predicted an “even game” when Real Madrid take on Manchester City in the last 16 of the Champions League.

Jurgen Klopp says that it is difficult to convince players to come to play for a team that is as talented as Liverpool.

Lazio have reportedly identified Liverpool midfielder Adam Lallana as a potential summer signing.

Koke has backed Joao Felix to justify his massive price tag and grow into the footballer everyone expects him to be at Atletico Madrid.

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has tipped Mason Greenwood to become a ‘complete’ striker after he scored again on Sunday.

Thomas Muller has not dispelled speculation that his future at Bayern Munich is still up in the air.

Aston Villa midfielder Jack Grealish has said that he is ‘flattered’ by speculation linking him with a move to Manchester United.

Graeme Souness has compared Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to club legend Thierry Henry after his latest goalscoring exploits.

Blaise Matuidi has announced that he will extend his stay with Juventus until 2021

“My contract included an option and the club exercised it.

Manchester City will train at Atletico Madrid’s ground on Wednesday morning before their Champions League last-16 match against neighbors Real at the Bernabeu that night. The Wanda Metropolitano was the venue for last season’s final.

Real Madrid have confirmed that Eden Hazard suffered a broken ankle against Levante on Saturday. The 29-year-old attacker limped out after 67 minutes of the fixture, which was just his second back after a previous three-month absence due to a hairline crack in his foot.

Real Madrid’s 19-year-old Brazilian forward Rodrygo will miss Sunday’s Clasico at home to Barcelona through suspension after being sent off for goading the opposition goalkeeper after scoring for the club’s second team. He was being tipped to come into the starting XI to replace the injured Eden Hazard.

Edinson Cavani has become the first Paris Saint-Germain player to score 200 goals for the club.

Liverpool’s talent scout has been watching Brighton’s English defender Ben White, 22, on loan at Leeds.

Serie A football has taken a back seat after Italy became the European country worst hit by the coronavirus. Inter’s Europa League meeting with Ludogorets on Thursday is likely to be played, but could possibly be behind closed doors, or even at a neutral ground.

AC Milan technical director Paolo Maldini says Swedish striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic, 38, has an automatic renewal clause if the Italians qualify for the Champions League.

Paris St-Germain coach Thomas Tuchel is thought to be in talks with Bayern Munich over a move back to his native Germany