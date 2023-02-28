A new look, feel for Kids in need-Actor Kefas Brand gives back to children

Advertisements

By our reporter

Kefas Brand is showing his Heart of Gold by helping needy children through a charity campaign he has been doing of late. Rodney Kefas Namisi, professionally known as Kefas Brand spent a few days back with underprivileged children, and school-going children in Bulondo giving them clothes and other items.

Children receiving clothes donated by Kefas Brand

The school-going children enjoyed themselves with the actor’s team and looked so excited about the clothes and items that were given to them.Kefas Brand has a passion for charity. He is one of the few celebrities who do charity with no cameras on. He has touched so many people in Uganda with his golden heart.

Actor Kefas Brand

He loves reaching out to various communities to try and change the lives of the underprivileged, especially children and orphans. Kefas Brand, is an actor, businessman, media personality, and influencer. He is the proprietor of Think Media Uganda comprises Think TV Uganda and Think TV FM Uganda.

He rose to fame in 2014 via Facebook due to his popular funny posts, which acquainted him with popular people like musicians, actors, and comedians. In school, he was involved in entertainment which is why he, In 2018 picked an interest in acting.

About Post Author

Allan author Gumizamu has a high interest and knowledge in the Ugandan entertainment space, an industry he has been actively involved in. ANY HOT STORY (CHEATERS, DIVORCE, VIDEOS, CORRUPTION, LAND WRANGLES, EXPOSES …ETAL) YOU WOULD LIKE US TO PUBLISH? CALL/TEXT/WHATSAPP 0755973676 OR EMAIL; dailypepperon@gmail.com See author's posts