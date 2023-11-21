A Wrap Up of 2026 Africa World Cup qualifiers As Ivory Coast Maintain perfect start

Advertisements

Cote d’Ivoire Christian Kouame and Seko Fofana scored in Dar es Salaam, where Gambia were forced to host the Group F encounter.

Equatorial Guinea also won on their travels, edging 10-man Liberia 1-0 courtesy of captain Emilio Nsue’s early goal. Nsue now has two match winners in two games after netting during Wednesday’s win over Namibia.

Elsewhere, Guinea-Bissau, Kenya and Madagascar recorded emphatic away victories over Djibouti, Seychelles and Chad respectively.

However, Mali’s perfect start ended after they conceded a late equaliser in a 1-1 home draw with Central African Republic, Kamory Doumbia S 76th-minute strike was short lived as Geoffrey Kondogbia levelled the score three minutes later.

The Ivorians top Group F on six points, level with Gabon. Michael Olunga bagged a double inside six minutes as Kenya thrashed Seychelles 5-0 in Abidjan, securing their first victory of the campaign to boost their chances of heading to North America for the 2026 World Cup.

Harambee Stars trashed Seychelles 5-0 in a one-side encounter played in Ivory Coast while Madagascar on the other hand, also mastered a clean sheet by beating Chad 3-0 also registering there first win thanks to Njiva Rakotoharimalala who scored a double before Loïc Lapoussin put the game beyond reach for Madagascar.

The prolific striker has three goals in two games since Kenya returned from a FIFA suspension. Teammate Benson Omala also netted on his debut.

After beating Namibia 1-0 last week, Equatorial Guinea lead Group H thanks to Former Middlesbrough and Birmingham City man Emilio Nsue’s clinical finish against Liberia making it two wins from two, and Guinea-Bissau registered their first group win to kick-start their bid for qualification.

Victory saw Equatorial Guinea alias The National Thunder move top of group ‘H’, three points ahead of Tunisia and Malawi, who face each other today (Tuesday).

Mauro Rodrigues’ first-half strike sealed a 1-0 win for Guinea-Bissau against Djibouti despite having defender Houboulang Mendes dismissed with eight minutes remaining in Egypt.

With only nine direct World Cup spots available to Africa, winning away is already proving vital. More qualifiers take place today (Tuesday) as teams aim to gain early advantages.

After Uganda Cranes suffered a defeat at the hands of Guinea as the two Nations faced off last week on Friday In the 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifier match played at Stade Du Municipal in Berkane, Morocco, the hosts secured a 2-1 win.



Uganda Cranes are more than ready to secure their first win in Group G of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers when they face hosts Somalia at the Berkane Municipal Stadium in Morocco.

Cranes’ new coach Paul Put should know that Somalia, who also suffered a defeat in their opening game, losing 3-1 to Algeria, with Issa Abatari scoring for the Visitors, are also determined to upset Uganda.

One needs to understand that Somalia’s only competitive win against Uganda Cranes was on August 12th 1973 when they won 2-0 in Mogadishu in the AFCON Qualifiers preliminary round.

Nine African teams are guaranteed to compete at the World Cup. Another will participate in the Play-off Tournament as the global showpiece will host 48 teams for the first time ever.

The fixtures for the matches to be played today November 21st

Somalia v Uganda (Group G) | 1400 | Berkane, Morocco

Botswana v Guinea (Group G) | 1500 | Francistown, Botswana

Malawi v Tunisia (Group H) | 1500 | Lilongwe, Malawi

Eswatini v Cape Verde (Group D) | 1500 | Nelspruit, South Africa

Rwanda v South Africa (Group C) | 1500 | Butare, Rwanda

Lesotho v Benin (Group C) | 1500 | Durban, South Africa

South Sudan v Mauritania (Group B) | 1600 | Diamniadio, Senegal

Togo v Senegal (Group B) | 1600 | Lome, Togo

Sao Tome e Principe v Namibia (Group H) | 1700 | Agadir, Morocco

Libya v Cameroon (Group D) | 1800 | Benina, Libya

Comoros v Ghana (Group I) | 1900 | Moroni, Comoros

Niger v Zambia (Group E) | 2000 | Marrakesh, Morocco

Mauritius v Angola (Group D) | 2000 | Saint Pierre, Mauritius

Ethiopia v Burkina Faso (Group A) | 2000 | El Jadida, Morocco

Tanzania v Morocco (Group E) | 2200 | Dar Es Salaam, Tanzania

