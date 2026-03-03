ABQ Cloud Officially Launches Uganda’s Sovereign Cloud Ecosystem to Power the Nation’s Digital Future

The landmark event, officiated by the Guest of Honour Monica Musenero Masanza, the Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, brought together leaders from the Science, Technology and Innovation Office of the President (STI-OP), ABQ Cloud, Raxio Data Centre, Roke Cloud, AfriQloud, EDiC, and Uganda’s innovation community.

Uganda has marked a historic milestone in its digital transformation journey with the official launch of ABQ Cloud, the country’s indigenous sovereign cloud ecosystem, unveiled at the Deep Tech Hub and Raxio Data Centre in Kampala. The landmark event, officiated by the Guest of Honour Monica Musenero Masanza, the Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, brought together leaders from the Science, Technology and Innovation Office of the President (STI-OP), ABQ Cloud, Raxio Data Centre, Roke Cloud, AfriQloud, EDiC, and Uganda’s innovation community.

The launch represented a bold step toward securing Uganda’s digital independence by providing affordable, secure, and locally hosted cloud infrastructure designed to empower startups, enterprises, government institutions, and innovators. As a sovereign cloud initiative built by Ugandans for Uganda and Africa, ABQ Cloud delivers local currency pricing, reduced latency, enhanced data sovereignty, and predictable costs, removing key barriers that have historically limited innovation and digital growth.

Inspired by Uganda’s natural beauty and the spirit of its people, ABQ Cloud was born from a vision to create infrastructure that reflects the nation’s identity and ambitions. By ensuring that data is hosted locally and cloud services are delivered through trusted Ugandan partners, ABQ Cloud is laying the foundation for a resilient and self-sustaining digital economy.

The launch event featured a guided tour of the state-of-the-art Raxio Data Centre, showcasing Uganda’s world-class infrastructure capable of supporting next-generation digital services. Guests were also welcomed by cultural performances and exhibitions from innovators, symbolising the fusion of heritage and technological progress, driving Uganda forward.

A key highlight of the event was a panel discussion themed “Driving Innovation using AI Sovereign Cloud,” featuring distinguished industry leaders including James Byaruhanga, Managing Director of Roke Cloud, Eric Mugerwa, Chief Technology Officer of ABQ Cloud, David Gonahasa from STI-OP, and Caroline Kamaitha, General Manager of Raxio Data Centre. The discussion emphasised the critical role of sovereign cloud infrastructure in enabling artificial intelligence, strengthening data sovereignty, and empowering Uganda’s innovation ecosystem.

While speaking at the launch, Eric Mugerwa, Chief Technology Officer of ABQ Cloud, described the platform as a transformative national asset. “ABQ Cloud is a foundation for Uganda’s digital independence. By providing secure, affordable, and locally hosted cloud services, we are empowering innovators, businesses, and government to build confidently, innovate faster, and scale sustainably. This is a platform designed to unlock Uganda’s full digital potential while ensuring our data and digital future remain within our control.”

Caroline Kamaitha, General Manager of Raxio Data Centre, also highlighted the importance of world-class infrastructure in supporting sovereign cloud services. “Raxio Data Centre is proud to provide the secure, reliable, and globally certified infrastructure that enables platforms like ABQ Cloud to thrive. This collaboration ensures that Uganda’s data remains secure, accessible, and supported by infrastructure built to international standards while serving local needs,” she emphasised.

Emphasising the role of local partners in expanding access to cloud services, James Byaruhanga, Managing Director of Roke Cloud, said, “Through our partnership with ABQ Cloud, we are ensuring that cloud technology becomes more accessible to Ugandan businesses, startups, and institutions. Together, we are democratizing access to digital infrastructure and enabling innovators to build solutions that address local and global challenges.”

Musenero described ABQ Cloud as a strategic pillar for Uganda’s future. “ABQ Cloud represents the future of Uganda’s digital economy. By investing in sovereign infrastructure, we are empowering our innovators, protecting our national data, and positioning Uganda as a leader in Africa’s digital transformation. She said. “This initiative will create opportunities, accelerate economic growth, and ensure Uganda’s digital future is built on a strong, local foundation.”

A defining moment of the launch was the recognition and awarding of winners from the Hackathon, an initiative designed to inspire innovation and empower Uganda’s next generation of technology leaders. The hackathon, hosted by STI (industry 4.0+ Bureau) challenged innovators across the country to develop solutions leveraging cloud infrastructure to address real-world challenges.

The Top 5 Hackathon winners were awarded a comprehensive package designed to accelerate their innovation journey, including:

2.5 million shillings as starting capital

1 year of free cloud credits

Incubation and mentorship at the Deep Tech Centre of Excellence

1 year of access to free internet

These awards show ABQ Cloud’s commitment to nurturing local talent, enabling startups, and strengthening Uganda’s innovation ecosystem.

The collaboration built among STI-OP, EDiC, AfriQloud, Raxio Data Centre, and Roke Cloud, ABQ Cloud stands as a powerful symbol of Uganda’s capacity to build world-class digital solutions locally.

ABQ Cloud eliminates key barriers such as foreign exchange volatility, high infrastructure costs, and latency challenges, enabling innovators and institutions to operate with confidence and efficiency by providing infrastructure hosted within Uganda, priced in local currency, and delivered through trusted local partners.

As Uganda continues to embrace digital transformation, ABQ Cloud will serve as a cornerstone for innovation, supporting government services, enabling startups, empowering enterprises, and strengthening national digital sovereignty.

The official launch of ABQ Cloud marks the beginning of a new era, one where Uganda’s digital future is powered locally, driven by innovation, and built on infrastructure designed to serve its people.

About ABQ Cloud

ABQ Cloud is Uganda’s indigenous sovereign cloud infrastructure initiative developed in collaboration with strategic partners including the Science, Technology and Innovation Office of the President (STI-OP), Raxio Data Centre, Roke Cloud, AfriQloud, and EDiC. ABQ Cloud delivers secure, affordable, and locally hosted cloud services designed to empower governments, enterprises, startups, and innovators while ensuring data sovereignty and accelerating Africa’s digital transformation.

About Post Author