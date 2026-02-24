ABSA BANK HEIST! City lawyers Audrey, Stuart sent to Luzira over alleged theft of Belgian National’s Sh700m via Absa bank

Two Kampala-based lawyers have been remanded to Luzira prisons over the alleged theft of Shs700 million said to have been fraudulently transferred from a Belgian national’s bank account.

According to charge sheets referenced under CPS KLA CRB 1008/2025 and sanctioned on February 19, 2026 obtained by RedPepper, the accused are Muhindo Patience Audrey, 29, described as a lawyer and resident of Sonde Hill View Estate in Mukono Municipality, and Kasingye Stuart, 35, an advocate residing in Namugongo Jjanda, Kira Municipality.

They have been linked to law firms –Angualia Busiku & Co. Advocates and as well Emet Advocates.

RedPepper understands the pair last week appeared before Makindye Magistrate’s Court and two counts were read to them: theft contrary to Sections 236 and 237 of the Penal Code Act, and conspiracy to commit a felony contrary to Section 363 of the same Act.

Prosecution alleges that on November 23, 2024, at Muyenga in Kampala District, the two, together with others still at large, stole Shs700,000,000 belonging to Rukia Kawere Mbawadde. Court documents further state that the accused allegedly conspired to commit the said theft.

Investigators claim the money was transferred through an Absa Bank transaction from the account of Rukia’s lover Schelf Hout Joris, a 67-year-old Belgian national and oil and gas consultant, into an account allegedly linked to one of the accused Audrey. The alleged fraudulent transaction is said to have triggered a broader criminal inquiry registered under KMP/GEF/136/2025.

Following the Sh700m heist, according to investigations by the Uganda Police Force Professional Standards Unit (PSU) whose report RedPepper has obtained, it is alleged that on February 13, 2025, Muhindo, accompanied by unidentified security operatives, caused the arrest of Schelf Hout Joris at a Muyenga bar on accusations related to homosexuality.

He was reportedly detained at Muyenga Police Station.

It is further alleged that following his release, Schelf Hout Joris was allegedly threatened by same police officers and lawyers to flee Uganda or else face the full force of authorities since he was an alleged homosexual, a vice not allowed in Uganda and punishable by law.

With these threats, he eventually left Uganda, only returning months later after being persuaded by his lover, Rukia Kawere, to formally lodge complaints with relevant authorities.

The accused lawyers deny wrongdoing.

The two are expected back in court on Friday, February 27, 2026.

PSU SWINGS IN

The Officer in Charge of Muyenga Police Station and the Officer in Charge of Bukasa Police Post under Kabalagala divisional police jurisdiction were cited in internal findings as having handled Schelf Hout Joris’s matter. Uganda Police Force Professional Standards Unit (PSU), was asked to review the conduct of officers involved after claims surfaced that money (Sh3.1m) was solicited to facilitate his release. PSU has since released a full damning report and also made recommendations.

Details will be in our subsequent publication.

