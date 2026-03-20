Action Movie Legend Chuck Norris Dies at 86

When Chuck Norris stared death in the face, even the Grim Reaper was said to flinch. The legendary martial artist and action film star has died at the age of 86, his family confirmed on March 20, describing his passing as sudden.

For many Ugandans who grew up on weekend TV and video halls from Kampala to Gulu, Norris was more than just a Hollywood actor—he was the definition of raw, no-nonsense action. His films like Missing in Action and Delta Force were staples in local movie libraries, often played on repeat in neighbourhood video shacks and late-night TV slots.

But beyond the kicks and punches, Norris became a global pop culture phenomenon in the 2000s thanks to viral “Chuck Norris facts”—wild, exaggerated jokes that painted him as an unstoppable force of nature. Lines like “When Chuck Norris does push-ups, he pushes the Earth down” became common even among Ugandan youth navigating early internet cafés.

Before Hollywood, Norris—born Carlos Ray Norris—served in the United States Air Force, where he picked up martial arts skills in South Korea. That foundation would later shape a career that saw him rise through competitive karate ranks and eventually into film.

His big break came after crossing paths with fellow martial arts icon Bruce Lee, who cast him in the classic Way of the Dragon. Their iconic fight scene remains one of the most celebrated in action movie history.

Norris went on to dominate the 1980s action scene alongside stars like Arnold Schwarzenegger and Sylvester Stallone. Later, he cemented his legacy on television with the hit series Walker, Texas Ranger, which also found a loyal audience across Ugandan households.

Even as his film career slowed, Norris’ legend only grew—fueled by internet culture and his enduring tough-guy image.

Love him or laugh at the memes, one thing is certain: Chuck Norris wasn’t just part of action movie history—he was the action.

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