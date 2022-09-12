Actor Morris Mugisha goes for Oscars

Veteran Actor Morris Mugisha is set to represent Uganda again at the 2023 Academy of Motion Picture and Science Awards (OSCARS) in USA.

Tembele’s Mugisha beat two other Ugandan films, November Tear and Nalwawo to be selected as the best representation from Uganda with a rich fascinating storyline.

However, Tembele will be approved when it meets all OSCARS requirements of showing in the cinema for seven consecutive days before early October submission deadline.

Mugisha is a Ugandan actor, director, photographer and model. He graduated from Makerere University of Kampala with a degree in Arts and a diploma in performing Arts from the same institution.

He represented Uganda in the Big Brother Africa, a reality TV show in 2008 and finished sixth. On return, he started a production company,MOIDEAS.

His first film was “fear knows my name” in 2019. In 2021, his directorial feature film “stain” got nominated twelve times at the Uganda Film Festival Awards,with the most nominations, he won 5 awards including Best Feature film. He also received nomination at the Africa Movie Academy Awards in Nigeria winning 5 nominations and winning Best Actress in leading role.

