Advancing Uganda’s Sustainable Business Agenda : Capital One Group Hosts 2025 ESG Summit

Capital One Group successfully hosted the 2025 ESG Summit, which brought together Uganda’s leading voices in sustainability, business, and governance. This year’s summit was held under the theme “Driving Sustainable Growth Through ESG Integration” providing a dynamic platform for engagement and knowledge sharing on Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) principles through thought provoking masterclasses, and hands on ESG best practices.

In his opening remarks, Paul Mwirigi Muruingi, Managing Director at Capital One Group, urged businesses to move beyond viewing ESG as merely Corporate Social Responsibility and instead adopt it as a strategic driver for brand trust and long term success.

“ESG is no longer about compliance,it’s about resilience, reputation, and real growth.”

“As Uganda’s business ecosystem continues to evolve, the ESG Summit serves as a powerful platform to inspire, educate, and drive meaningful change. We look forward to building on this momentum through continued engagement,” he added.

The Summit featured a keynote address from the Global Reporting Initiative, The ESG Institute (Ghana), and engaging presentations from Mobcast Media, Kasi Insights, Hariss International, Uganda Marketers Society(UMS), Public Relations Association of Uganda(PRAU), and Tree Adoption Uganda.

In his keynote address, Douglas Kativu, Director at the Global Reporting Initiative, emphasized the significance of ESG in Africa’s development trajectory. “ESG must not be treated as an afterthought but rather a business imperative in order to achieve inclusive and sustainable growth in Uganda,” he said.

Kativu highlighted the continent’s growing contribution to global sustainability standards and emphasized the need for credible, localized ESG expertise. He went on to encourage Uganda to seize the moment and pave the way for capacity building.

Charity Winnie Kamusiime Asiimwe, President of the Uganda Marketers Society highlighted the urgency of sustainability and the role of marketers and business leaders in driving real impact.

“Sustainability is not a trend, it is our shared responsibility. Every plastic bottle we throw, every fire we light, has consequences beyond our borders. ESG is not a tick box; it’s a call to protect our people, our planet, and our future. The green economy holds promise, but only if we act today, not with words, but with bold, measurable action,” she said.

Irene Nabasiita, President, Public Relations Association of Uganda (PRAU) emphasized that ESG is more than a narrative but a commitment that should be embodied by communications experts in their day to day.

“As communicators, our role is to be truthful, courageous, and purposeful. We must give voice to the environment, uplift our communities, and champion transparency and good governance. True impact begins with authentic storytelling. Let those we serve tell the unbiased story of our values in action.”

The objectives of the ESG Summit Series 2025 were as follows:

Facilitate Business Learning & Promote ESG Knowledge: With expert led discussions on leadership, innovation, and global ESG trends.

With expert led discussions on leadership, innovation, and global ESG trends. Enhance Professional Networking: Through structured interactions that encouraged meaningful collaborations across sectors.

Through structured interactions that encouraged meaningful collaborations across sectors. Support Regional Business Development:By showcasing opportunities in ESG driven industries and reinforcing regional partnerships.

The ESG Impact Report, whose launch is in October on World Sustainability day, is being developed in close collaboration with leading researchers and private sector players and promises actionable insights into ESG integration for local businesses.

“This report will be a reference point for professionals navigating the ESG landscape. It reflects our collective commitment to elevating business practices through responsible leadership,” said Paul Mwirigi, Managing Director at Capital One Group.

Participants at the summit were enriched with ESG knowledge, stronger professional networks, and tangible ideas for integrating sustainability into their business strategies. Increased ESG oriented investments and regional and international partnerships are expected as a result from the summit.

