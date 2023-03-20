AFCON BOOST! MTN Uganda pledges cash bonuses for Uganda Cranes stars

Advertisements

MTN Uganda has announced various cash incentives for players and fans of the Uganda Cranes, if they win their upcoming matches against Tanzania in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

The Uganda Cranes will play their home game against the Taifa Stars of Tanzania at the Suez Canal Authority Stadium on March 24th at 5pm local time, before travelling to Dar-es-Salaam for the return leg on March 28th, 7pm.

This implies that if the team wins both matches, they will walk away with bonuses of sh55 million shillings while they shall get half of the money if they win one game.

This announcement that is geared towards motivating the Uganda Cranes players and fans was made at the MTN Headquarters by the Chief Marketing Officer of MTN Uganda, Somdev Sen.

“If the Uganda Cranes win the game, all players that participated in the game will be rewarded sh 1.5 million each with an additional 5 million shillings to be shared by the support staff,” he explained.

Fans can also vote for the Man of the Match, who will win sh 2 million. To vote, fans can visit the MTN Sports website at www.sports.mtn.co.ug or follow the links on MTN and FUFA social media pages. The voting starts at the kick-off of the match on March 24th at exactly 5pm and will close at midnight.

MTN Uganda has also arranged to set up a large LED screen at the Old Taxi Park where fans can watch the game and participate in various challenges and predictions.

“It is important that we come out and support the players, to show them that we are here for them and by airing these games we are giving Ugandans a way to express their support for the Uganda Cranes,” Martin Sebuliba, the MTN Uganda Senior Manager Brand and Communication said.

In addition, MTN Uganda will reward the most engaged Uganda Cranes fans with Ushs 100,000 each, based on their social media interactions and online content using the hashtag #MTNUgFootball.

“We are very grateful for MTN’s continuous support towards Ugandan football. This kind gesture from MTN is very welcome. It motivates our players to give their best on the field,” said the Chief Executive Officer of FUFA, Edgar Watson.

“We are excited about this team, which is the strongest team we can field in this upcoming match against Tanzania, and we promise to do our best to make our fans proud. We thank MTN for their commitment to developing football in Uganda.”

This campaign is a further demonstration of MTN Uganda’s passion for Ugandan football and its desire to complement FUFA’s efforts in developing and elevating the profile of Ugandan football at both continental and international levels.

In January 2023, MTN Uganda announced a sh 19 billion shillings sponsorship, over five years, towards the Federation of Uganda Football Association (FUFA) to support seven properties or programs of the federation, namely: the Uganda Cranes, the Crested Cranes, the FUFA Drum regional cup, the FUFA Juniors League, FUFA Super 8 tournament, the FUFA Super Cup, and the FUFA Annual Awards.

Commenting on the announcement, the MTN Uganda CMO Somdev Sen said, “As the number one supporter of Ugandan football, MTN Uganda is committed to promoting the growth and development of the sport in the country. We are proud to be associated with the Uganda Cranes, and we wish them all the best in their upcoming match against Tanzania.”

