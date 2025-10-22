AFTER 43 YEARS IN POWER…Open Letter Asks Cameroon President Biya to Step Down

OPEN LETTER TO THE PRESIDENT OF THE REPUBLIC OF CAMEROON

By Asobotazeh Clovis

Date: October 20 2025

I write this not to insult but to awaken the hearts of those who still believe Cameroon can rise again.

For 43 years, we’ve waited hoped and endured It’s time to speak with honesty and courage. Here’s my open letter to the President a message from the youth to the throne of power.

Your Excellency,

With all due respect this letter is not written out of hatred or rebellion but out of deep frustration, disappointment, and love for the nation we all call home. Cameroon Since 1982, you have held the highest office in this country For forty three long years generations have been born, raised, and grown old under your leadership Yet the painful question that echoes across this land is simple what have we truly achieved as a nation?

1. Too Long in Power

When you first took power in 1982, many believed it was the beginning of a new dawn a promise of change, modernization, and unity. But time has passed and what was once hope has turned into fatigue. A leadership meant to serve for a season has stretched into a lifetime In a world where nations evolve, leaders renew, and systems improve, Cameroon remains trapped in the same cycle the same face, the same speeches, the same unfulfilled promises. Forty-three years is not leadership anymore it has become history repeating itself.

2. Lack of Progress

We have universities without proper equipment, hospitals without medicine, roads filled with potholes, and youth without jobs. The same problems we had in 1982 are the same ones we still discuss in 2025. Our people work hard but poverty keeps holding them down Our resources are plenty yet the benefits reach only a few. Cameroon deserves better a nation where dreams don’t die in frustration and where every citizen feels proud to call this country home.

3. Youth Frustration and Corruption

Mr. President the youth are tired not because they are lazy but because the system has shut its doors on them. A degree no longer guarantees a future Bribery, favoritism, and corruption have replaced merit and fairness. The dreams of many young Cameroonians have been buried under the weight of injustice. We have a generation that wants to build, create, and innovate but they are met with walls not windows Every time a young Cameroonian leaves the country in search of better opportunities, it’s not just migration it’s a silent protest.

4. A Call for Renewal

This letter is not an insult it is a cry for renewal The same Constitution that allows renewal every seven years should also remind us that no leadership lasts forever Power is a trust not a throne It must serve the people not exhaust them If Cameroon must move forward, then we must open the space for new ideas, new energy, and new leadership. History remembers not how long one ruled but how well one served. Mr President leadership is not proven by the number of years in office but by the transformation it brings to a nation. We the youth are not enemies of the state we are the future of it We want a Cameroon where hard work pays where justice is real and where every citizen can dream again without fear or frustration. It is time for change peaceful, democratic, and dignified change because Cameroon belongs to all of us not to one man one group or one generation.

With due respect and truth.

Asobotazeh Clovis

Northwest Region Cameroon

asoboclovisred@gmail.com

