AFTER GOD, FEAR WOMEN! Just like tycoon Kiwanuka, school boss locks ailing hubby in house for months…no phone, no visits from friends, relatives

“After God, Fear Women,” goes a common saying, if you know you know. The media has been awash with a war raging on between tycoon Mohan Kiwanuka’s sisters and his wife Maria Kiwanuka, the former Minister for Finance and Economic Planning.

A few days ago, this publication featured a tell-all interview from Kiwanuka’s sisters Yudaya Nabanoba and Jalia Muwanga, who allege that Kiwanuka’s wife, Maria, denied not only them but also his children from past relationships and other relatives access to him.

The sisters spilled deep family secrets, with intent to pin Maria on denying them the right to visit and cater for their ailing brother.

The isolation has reportedly worsened his health. What is most shocking is that he is allegedly being kept indoors against his wishes, whereby he is confined in a special room after Maria moved him from his marital bedroom. That he can’t also communicate to the outside world because his phones were also reportedly switched off. This publication called one of them and it was indeed off.

“All we want is Kiwanuka’s relatives and children to have access to him, especially during his last days on earth.

“We are also calling upon anyone who can, to intervene and help us get access to our brother, such that we can maybe we take him to Aga Khan Hospital in Nairobi for specialised medical attention, because his current health condition can’t allow him endure a flight to a hospital in Europe or America,” they say.

SCHOOL BOSS’ HUBBY IN THE SAME DILEMMA

This publication has now learnt that Kiwanuka may not be alone in this situation.

Info on our news desk indicates that a husband to one of the headmistresses in a prominent school in Kampala is also suffering the same fate. This school has branches in Kibuli and Buwaate.

Reports now indicate that he is battling some ailments (withheld for privacy reasons) and his powerful wife has decided to lock him indoors.

He can’t access his phones, relatives or friends. Recently one of his friends came to see him. But on reaching was told the hubby was not around yet he was in the bedroom locked. As the friend left, the hubby gathered courage and shouted in the window alerting the former but nothing much could be done. “Help meee…help meeee! I am inside but they can’t allow me to get out…” the man was heard crying and lamenting.

Friends and relatives are also now planning to storm this school boss' home to save the hubby but will they manage to go by how Maria Kiwanuka is also managing the events at her home? Watch this space for more updates on this story.