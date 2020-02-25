After5’s Douglas Lwanga set to quit

By Our Reporter

Trouble has hit Next Media Group’s Nbs TV again with news reaching us that Douglas Lwanga is also quitting the television station for greener pastures, just after two years of service.

Lwanga is one of the media house’s most vibrant entertainment presenters. Apart from hosting the countdown show on Nxt Radio, he co-hosts the Ketchup show every Friday night with Sheilah Salta and Isaac MC, as well as the NBS After5 show alongside DVJ Mercy Pro, DJ Roja and MC Kats who is currently on leave.

Lwanga and his wife on holiday

Now it is said that the Purple Party CEO was given an irresistible deal by a new media house where he will be working as its production manager and that when all legal requirements are settled, it shouldn’t be a surprise seeing Lwanga’s ‘bye-bye’ post.

NBS is currently facing it rough as most of its senior media personalities such as Solomon Sserwanja, Sheila Tusiime Mugisha, Raymond Mujuni, Joseph Sabiti among others quitting.

However, despite these rumors spreading on social media like wildfire, Lwanga has not yet said anything about it so watch the space.