AG Kiwanuka Orders Kabale District Council To Hold Fresh Elections For Kabale University Council

By Moses Agaba

Kabale: Kiryowa Kiwanuka the Attorney General has ordered Kabale district council to repeat the election of the Kabale district council representative to the Kabale University council and follow the lawful procedure to avoid unnecessary litigation.

On 21st June 2022 Kabale District council elected Verah Tumuheki Tuyizere Kabale Municipal central and Northern female councilor as its representative to the Kabale University council in an election that was presided over by the clerk to council Gordon Manzi where she garnered 18 votes against her closest competitor and the Lyakarimira town council male district councilor March Boaz who polled 16 votes A move that was opposed by the Central Division LC5 Councilor that there were a lot of irregularities.

The Attorney general’s order for a fresh election comes after the central division district councilor, Leopold Twesigye’s petition in which through his lawyers of M/S Mujurizi Arinitwe and Byamukama Advocates petitioned the former Kabale district chief administrative officer Edmond Ntimba seeking his intervention and guidance to nullify an election and not to submit the name of Tumuheki to the Kabale university council before a fresh election is conducted in the next district council session.

Now, in a letter seen by our reporter dated 7th September addressed to the Chief Administrative Officer Kabale district, the Attorney general condemned the act of the district speaker Flavia Nyinakiiza Kanagizi taking part in an election of the district representative to Kabale University council saying that it is amenable to judicial review for illegally and or procedural impropriety.

The Attorney general said that basing on the foregoing legal provisions, the speaker of the council is excluded from taking part in any council debate, must remain impartial in the conduct of meetings, has no original or casting vote and is precluded from voting or getting voted to represent the district council on Kabale University council.

He also advised Kabale district council to settle out the judicial review application Vide Miscellaneous Cause No. 08 of 2022 that was filed by Twesigye Leopold out of court with no orders as to costs.

Fred Kalyesubula the Kabale Chief Administrative officer confirmed to our reporter that he has received the letter saying that he is going to take action as guided by the Attorney general.

Leopold Twesigye The central division district councilor commended the Attorney general advice to the district council and said that as the petitioner he incurred a lot of money in the case and openly said that he needs the costs.

About Post Author