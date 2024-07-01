Akol replaces frail Muwanga as Auditor General

Edward Akol has replaced John Muwanga as the new Auditor General.

This publication understands Muwanga has been frail for a long time and has always been in and out of the hospital. He has reportedly been reluctant to step down from his job until the appointing authority learnt about his health condition and advised him to prioritize his health over job, the advice the former reluctantly accepted.

Akol who is yet to be vetted by parliament has been serving as Assistant Auditor General – Audit.

He joined OAG as an Auditor in August 1994. He was promoted to Senior Auditor in July 1999, and accelerated to Senior Principal Auditor in May 2004. Edward has immense experience in auditing Donor Funded Government Projects. In addition to his B.Com (Accounting) of Makerere University (1993), he holds CPA (K) professional qualification and an MBA from Heriot-Watt University- Edinburgh Business School.

He also has certificates in Training of Trainers (OAG 1997), Foreign Aid Accounting and Auditing (UMI, 2002), Instructional Techniques (AFROSAI, 2002), IT Auditing (AFROSAI, 2001), ADB Project Implementation (African Development Institution, 1999) and Forensic Investigations and money Launders (Zambia 2006).

About Post Author