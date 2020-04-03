Alam Group donates to Gov’t in fight against COVID-19

Kaliro – In the fight against COVID-19, Sugar & Allied Industries Limited
(SAIL), also referred to as Kaliro Sugar Limited a subsidiary of Alam
Group, on Thursday, Donated 100 tonnes of sugar to the Ministry of
Health, RedPepper’s Brian Musaasizi reports.
Early this week, President Museveni advised those who may want to
reach out to others to channel the items through the task force Committee headed by the Prime Minister Dr Ruhakana Rugunda and the ministry of health.
The Minister of Health Dr Ruth Aceng received the donation handed over
by Abid Alam and Ali.
According to officials, the sugar will be distributed to Entebbe Grade
B hospital, Mulago National Specialized Hospital, all Regional
Referral Hospitals and health workers managing COVID-19 patients in
the country.
“The Government of Uganda has been making concerted efforts to contain
the spread of the virus and through this donation we want to
contribute towards this effort. With support from the Alam group, this
sugar is being handed over to the Ministry of Health,” Alam group’s
Ali said.
He added that in the fight against the spread of COVID-19, doctors and
supporting medical staff are the heroes at the forefront of combating
this pandemic.
‘’While citizens are practising social distancing and staying at home
as a preventive measure, Uganda’s medical personnel are working
tirelessly to keep all citizens safe and protected and they therefore
need support,‘’added Ali.
SAIL which also owns and operates Kaliro Power Station, a bagasse-fired thermal power station, that is incorporated in the SAIL sugar factory generating 12MW of power, of which 3MW are used internally by SAIL and 9MW are sold to Uganda’s national electric grid, will also support sensitization campaign against COVID-19.
President Museveni ordered restrictions on the movement of people,
including use of public or private vehicles, motorcycles, and directed
closure of all shopping malls, arcades, hardware shops, all non-food
stores, saloons, lodges and garages for 14 days, to roll back the
spread of COVID-19.
Over the weekend at least 11 more Ugandans tested positive for
coronavirus bringing the total number of the country’s confirmed cases
to 44 to date.