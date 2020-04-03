Alam Group donates to Gov’t in fight against COVID-19

Spread the love

















Kaliro – In the fight against COVID-19, Sugar & Allied Industries Limited

(SAIL), also referred to as Kaliro Sugar Limited a subsidiary of Alam

Group, on Thursday, Donated 100 tonnes of sugar to the Ministry of

Health, RedPepper’s Brian Musaasizi reports.

Early this week, President Museveni advised those who may want to

reach out to others to channel the items through the task force Committee headed by the Prime Minister Dr Ruhakana Rugunda and the ministry of health.

The Minister of Health Dr Ruth Aceng received the donation handed over

by Abid Alam and Ali.

According to officials, the sugar will be distributed to Entebbe Grade

B hospital, Mulago National Specialized Hospital, all Regional

Referral Hospitals and health workers managing COVID-19 patients in

the country.

“The Government of Uganda has been making concerted efforts to contain

the spread of the virus and through this donation we want to

contribute towards this effort. With support from the Alam group, this

sugar is being handed over to the Ministry of Health,” Alam group’s

Ali said.

He added that in the fight against the spread of COVID-19, doctors and

supporting medical staff are the heroes at the forefront of combating

this pandemic.

‘’While citizens are practising social distancing and staying at home

as a preventive measure, Uganda’s medical personnel are working

tirelessly to keep all citizens safe and protected and they therefore

need support,‘’added Ali.

SAIL which also owns and operates Kaliro Power Station, a bagasse-fired thermal power station, that is incorporated in the SAIL sugar factory generating 12MW of power, of which 3MW are used internally by SAIL and 9MW are sold to Uganda’s national electric grid, will also support sensitization campaign against COVID-19.

President Museveni ordered restrictions on the movement of people,

including use of public or private vehicles, motorcycles, and directed

closure of all shopping malls, arcades, hardware shops, all non-food

stores, saloons, lodges and garages for 14 days, to roll back the

spread of COVID-19.

Over the weekend at least 11 more Ugandans tested positive for

coronavirus bringing the total number of the country’s confirmed cases

to 44 to date.