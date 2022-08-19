ALERT; EPS ticket defaulters to be arrested, Police launches operations countrywide

Police spokesperson, Fred Enanga has revealed that starting Monday, August 28,2022, operations to arrest the defaulters of express penalty scheme tickets issued to drivers will kick start.

While addressing the press, Enange urged all Ugandans that own cars with the penalty tickets to immediately pay up to avoid any inconvenience. In a way to achieve this, Police has launched operations across the nation to recover the huge sums of money mounting to around shs8bn

“The primary objective of the scheme was to deter users from committing road offences and also to decongest our courts. However, many have failed to pay. We shall therefore launch operations targeting EPS defaulters to purposely recover express penalty scheme arrears of about shs8 billion which is out there since January,”Enanga revealed.

It should be recalled that the express penalty scheme was introduced to help police manage minor traffic offenders without necessarily arresting offenders, many have failed to heed to the requirement of paying the EPS tickets within a period of 28 days after being issued.

Enanga, also revealed that a total of 229938 tickets worth shs18.5 billion have been issued in the last seven months. Part of this some money has been recovered but also many other motorists have failed to pay.

Enanga also threatened that the force is compiling a list of defaulters and will be published in all news outlets in name and shame operations.