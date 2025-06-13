ALIEN INVASION! Lagan-Dott Breaches Labour Law, Employs Illegal Foreigner to Execute Namanve Park Project, IGG petitioned

A formal complaint has been lodged with the IGG and Internal Affairs ministry alleging serious breaches of labor laws by a foreign contractor working on a major public infrastructure project. The complaint centers on Lagan Group, a UK-based company executing the Namanve Industrial Park project, valued at approximately EUR 215 million (about sh700bn).

At the heart of the complaint is Gerry Anthony Cawley, an Irish national who allegedly entered Uganda on visitor visas while performing employment-related duties without a valid work permit.

According to the complaint, Cawley has been regularly visiting Uganda over the past seven years, holding business meetings, conducting site inspections, and issuing project directives, all while purportedly working for Lagan Group.

The complainant, Robert Byamugisha, a concerned citizen and whistleblower, alleges that Lagan Group has failed to register with the Ministry of Internal Affairs’ Directorate of Citizenship and Immigration Control (DCIC) to obtain an immigration code, a legal requirement for foreign entities employing expatriates in Uganda. This omission raises serious questions about the company’s compliance with Ugandan labor laws and regulations.

The complaint highlights concerns about the adequacy of existing mechanisms to monitor and regulate the employment of foreign nationals, particularly in government-linked projects. It also prompts questions about the circumvention of Uganda’s immigration laws and the potential impact on local job opportunities.

The Namanve Industrial Park project is a strategic national initiative aimed at promoting economic growth and development. As such, the alleged breaches of labor laws by a foreign contractor working on the project are likely to attract significant attention and scrutiny.

The DCIC and IGG have been asked to investigate Cawley’s immigration status and work activities, as well as Lagan Group’s compliance history in Uganda. If the allegations are proven, the company may face enforcement action, including fines and penalties, for violating Ugandan labor laws.

The incident underscores the importance of strict adherence to labor laws and regulations, particularly in major public infrastructure projects. It also highlights the need for effective monitoring and enforcement mechanisms to prevent the exploitation of loopholes and ensure fair competition for local workers.

As the investigation unfolds, stakeholders will be watching closely to see how the authorities handle the situation and whether they take steps to address the alleged breaches of labor laws. The outcome of the investigation is likely to have implications for the future of foreign investment in Uganda and the country’s ability to attract and retain talent.

Lagan-Dott has over the past faced scrutiny on the handling of the Namanve project with accusations of being behind the schedule.

The IGG and Internal Affairs ministry have been contacted for a comment.

