All is set for KCCA to start collecting tax revenue from city markets

By Evans Najuna

KAMPALA – Kampala City market traders and vendors will soon start paying tax revenue to operate in all gazetted market places. This is in accordance with presidential directives and operationalisation of the public market ordinance act that was passed by parliament and signed by President Museveni last year.

According to the available information known to this publication, the Kampala City Executive Director has already put in place a taskforce committee chaired by the director for revenue collection Robert Nowere that is already engaging different stakeholders to get review and guide on the implementation of the directives that were made by H.E. the President, regarding the management of markets in Kampala Capital City.

In order to ensure better implementation of the President’s directives, and in line with a Senior Management Team (SMT) resolution that was made during the SMT meeting of 20th February 2024, the taskforce has been assigned to follow the following terms of reference that will seek to lays out the issues that have been plaguing markets.

This committee will review and advise on how best utilities (water and electricity bills) should be paid by the vendors in the KCCA markets. They will also determine the appropriate number and advise on all the staffing aspects in the markets. This committee will also review and advise on the mechanisms for KCCA to take full and unencumbered ownership of public markets in the City.

On the aspect of private individuals who constructed market facilities on government land within the boundaries of the public markets operated in Kampala City, this committee will seek from stakeholders their advise on the mechanism to ensure that KCCA takes over full responsibility for managing/administering public markets in Kampala City and ensure there are no third parties/parallel structures run by offices outside KCCA that are involved in managing public markets in Kampala City.

Concerning the security requirements for the KCCA markets, the committee has been tasked to understand the appropriate security allocation of each market facility in KCCA markets in line with the Presidential directives.

They will also review the advice from stakeholders on how to ensure that appropriate offload dues are levied and collected in all the KCCA markets where there is offload of supplies in the markets.

Their advise on what needs to be done to ensure that collection of market rent commences as soon as possible but also on any new measures to enhance further reduction in market revenue leakages. On the issues of hygiene and health, the committee will find out from stakeholders on how to ensure adequate hygiene and sanitation in the markets especially with the management of toilet facilities in these KCCA markets.

About Post Author