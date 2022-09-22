All RWC 7s returnees cleared for sixth circuit of local series

By Thomas Odongo

Uganda Sevens Coach Tolbert Onyango has released all the national team players who recently returned from the Rugby World Cup (RWC) Sevens to their local teams ahead of the sixth circuit of the Nile Special 7s scheduled for this weekend at Bugembe Stadium in Jinja.

Uganda Rugby Union confirmed this development via a missive with the local series now entering its second last circuit.

“Uganda Sevens Coach Tolbert Onyango has released all the national team players to their teams for the upcoming Kyabazinga 7s in Jinja. More unmatched action coming your way,” part of the statement read.

The coach released only three players for the fifth circuit held in Fort Portal Tourism City last weekend. The trio was Ivan Otema (Heathens), Karim Arinaitwe (Kobs) and William Nkore (Stanbic Black Pirates).

Philip Wokorach is the only player who plies his trade outside Uganda (France) and has already settled in after the global showpiece. The rest of the players are locally based and are set to spice up the sixth circuit of the Nile Special 7s also known as Kyabazinga 7s.

The players are; national team skipper Michael Wokorach (Heathens), Aaron Ofoyrwoth (Heathens), Norbert Okeny (Heathens), Desire Ayera (Pirates), Timothy Kisiga (Pirates), Ian Munyani (Kobs) and Adrian Kasito (Kobs)

The sixth circuit will run for two days, that is Saturday, 24th September and Sunday, 25th 2022 and will be graced by officials from the Busoga Kingdom.

Walukuba Barbarians are the hosts and are seeded in Pool D alongside another local side Walukuba Trojans. Warriors and Mbale side Elgon Wolves are in the same pool.

Pool A has Kobs, Rams, Stanbic Black Pirates and Busitema Boons.

Jinja based outfit Njeru Hurricanes are in Pool B alongside top tier sides Toyota Buffaloes, Heathens and Mongers.

Log leaders Jinja Hippos who will travel a short distance to Bugembe are in Pool B alongside Impis and regional sides Soroti Rangers and Mbale Elephants.

Jinja Hippos who have played in many finals but lost in all lead the table with 87 points whilst Heathens who were leading before the Fort Portal event where they struggled are second with 85 points

Kobs who are title holders are third with 74 points after a commanding display in the West in a circuit dubbed Tooro 7s.

Stanbic Black Pirates who won the opening circuit have continued to struggle in the series. In Fort Portal they didn’t even make it out of the group stage. They are now fourth on the table with 72 points.

After the Bugembe event, the final circuit of the season will be played at Kyadondo Rugby Club in Kampala.

