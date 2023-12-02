All set for ICC T20 Women’s Africa World Cup Qualifiers

The Local Organising Committee (LOC) for the ICC T20 Women’s Africa World Cup Qualifiers slated for Dec 7th -17th in Entebbe have expressed readiness to host the showpiece with bowl off just days away.

The event was launched on Friday at the lakeside Entebbe cricket oval by the Uganda Cricket Association (UCA), National Council of Sports (NCS) and the LOC.

Alan Mugume who is the UCA CEO is also the LOC head and he has expressed both delight and readiness to host the global qualifier.

“It gives me great pleasure to launch this event and I believe that we are good to go as everything is in place,” Mugume said adding that; “this event comes at a very special time after the Cricket Cranes just qualified for the T20 World Cup 2024 so we hope that the ladies will be inspired by that.”

The teams arrive in the country on the 7th of December, all teams will be accommodated at Botanical Beach Hotel in Entebbe with the action starting on 9th December. All the games will be played at the Entebbe Cricket Oval.

Joshua Mwanja who is the UCA Operations Manager is the tournament coordinator. He says that preparations for this event started way back in June when they learnt that they’ll be hosting it. “The ground is ready and the hotel is well booked,” he added.

Naomi Kayondo who is the LOC PR Manager said that the fans should expect top quality cricket since the top ranked countries in the continent will be in town. She also believes that the Uganda women’s national cricket team, Victoria Pearls will make it to the global meet.

NCS Assistant General Secretary, David Katende lauded UCA for securing the hosting rights and he believes that having hosted such an event in 2019, he believes the association will be good hosts once again. “We also want to take this opportunity to express government commitment and support to UCA in hosting this event, government will be behind that to ensure that this tournament is hosted successfully. We also want to wish the Victoria Pearls success.”

The tournament will feature eight nations, favorites Zimbabwe, Tanzania, Namibia, Uganda, Rwanda, Nigeria, Kenya and Botswana.

The eight teams are divided into two groups, Group A: Zimbabwe, Tanzania, Botswana and Kenya

Group B: Namibia, Uganda, Nigeria and Rwanda.

The top two teams from each group will qualify for the semifinals with the two teams that qualify for the final progressing to the Global Qualifiers that will be in Dubai 2024.

UCA has called upon the Uganda cricket fans to show up at the grounds in order to give extra energy to the girls as well watch entertaining cricket. To promote the tournament, the tag line “Come with A Friend, Jangu Ne Munno” is being used to encourage fans to come and support the ladies.