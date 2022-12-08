ALL SET! Ugandan Hollywood models Aamito , Patricia in K’la for Abryanz fashion awards

Ahead of the star studded annual Abryanz style and Fashion awards next Friday 16th December, global guests have started arriving in preparation for the event that usually sees many international acts jet in.

US Based Ugandan Models and actresses Aamito Lagum and Akello Patricia landed yesterday as the official hosts of the pre-ASFA party. While Aamito recently featured the blookbaster film, Akello is also an industry favourate who has covered all global magazines, and worked with America’s and Europes top brands.

The star opened her own swimwear brand Pakello Swimwear, which celebrates the feminine body is daring designs and bold colors.

The duo is already in town and will be hosting the Pre-ASFA party and definately hitting the red carpet at the ASFA show.

WHO IS AAMITO LAGUM?

Aamito Lagum is a celebrated model and actress. The star recently featured in a blookbaster film with co-actors like Idris Elba called 1000 years of longing. After a over a decade of a trailblazing career in the modeling industry, the star is back home in a celebration of her success.

The Abryanz Style and fashion awards are sponsored by Abryanz Collections, Talent Africa, Serena Hotels, Graphics Systems, Joram Model Management, Fenon, Imagine and Pink Coconut.

