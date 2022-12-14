ALZHEIMER AGONY! Prayers for singer Bebe Cool dad Mzee Bidandi as he battles tycoon Mohan Kiwanuka like ailment

Friends and well-wishers have been urged to put veteran politician Mzee Bidandi Ssali in their prayers.

This is because he has of late started showing signs and symptoms of a same ailment that is condemning tycoon Mohan Kiwanuka to a sort of home confinement or house arrest as alleged by his sisters. Kiwanuka is reportedly battling Alzheimer.

But the good news is that unlike Kiwanuka who has been reportedly subjected to all sorts of untold suffering at the hands of ‘protective’ wife, Maria Kiwanuka, Bidandi is reportedly receiving good care.

According to family sources, these days Mzee Bidandi can go to washrooms and trace back the way that brought him, which is not the case with Kiwanuka.

It goes without mention that before Kiwanuka’s health deteriorated rapidly, he one time travelled with Maria abroad. While one the plane, he reached a point and wanted to use washrooms and Maria never escorted him. On coming back he ended up in another passenger’s seat and confusion ensued before order returned as Maria just watched.

With Bidandi’s current state, the dilemma is that family members are reportedly cash-strapped and yet he needs proper attention. We are told as a result, family consultations are ongoing with plans to sell one of his properties if they haven’t already. The property is reportedly in a range of market price Shs3-5bn. This is a story for another day.

Alzheimer leads to decline in non-memory aspects of cognition, such as finding the right word, trouble understanding visual images and spatial relationships, and impaired reasoning or judgment.

Alzheimer leads to decline in non-memory aspects of cognition, such as finding the right word, trouble understanding visual images and spatial relationships, and impaired reasoning or judgment.

On average, people with Alzheimer's disease live between three and 11 years after diagnosis, but some survive 20 years or more. The degree of impairment at diagnosis can affect life expectancy. Untreated vascular risk factors such as hypertension are associated with a faster rate of progression of Alzheimer's disease.

