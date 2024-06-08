Oscar Industries Limited's CEO, Mohan Musisi Kiwanuka, is currently in a critical health condition battling Alzheimer disease

Viagra may help prevent dementia by boosting blood flow in the brain, scientists say.

The erectile dysfunction drug sildenafil — the active ingredient in medications like Viagra — helps men maintain erections by increasing blood flow to the penis.

But the ingredient can also boost brain function by having a similar effect on the organ’s blood vessels, an Oxford University trail suggests.

This discovery could provide a new therapy for the estimated 180,000 Brits living with vascular dementia, which is caused by restricted blood flow to the brain.

Confusion, problems concentrating and finding it hard to keep balance are all telltale signs of the condition, according to the NHS.

Packets of sildenafil costs just £15, meaning it could prove to be a cheap way to help treat the condition.

Dr Alastair Webb, a neurologist and study author at Oxford, said their findings represented a world-first.

‘This is the first trial to show that sildenafil gets into the blood vessels in the brain in people with this condition, improving blood flow and how responsive these blood vessels are,’ he said.

He added: ‘These two key factors are associated with chronic damage to the small blood vessels in the brain, which is the commonest cause of vascular dementia.

‘This demonstrates the potential of this well-tolerated, widely-available drug to prevent dementia, which needs testing in larger trials’.

The study published in Circulation Research, involved 75 participants who had experienced a minor stroke and showed signs of mild to moderate small vessel disease, which is an early sign of vascular dementia.

All trial participants received sildenafil, a placebo, and cilostazol, a drug designed to improve circulation, over three-week periods in a random order.

Researchers found that Viagra increased blood flow in both large and small brain vessels and test suggested it improved cerebrovascular function.

Additionally, Viagra caused fewer side effects compared with cilostazol among patients, particularly with less incidences of diarrhoea.

Professor Peter Rothwell, an expert in neurology also from Oxford but not involved in the study, said: ‘Professor Webb’s findings are very encouraging and highlight the potential for preventing vascular dementia using existing drugs that target the underlying reduction in flow in the small blood vessels in the brain.’

Scientists have been exploring other applications for sildenafil beyond simply boosting amourous encounters.

While vascular dementia is a leading cause of dementia, Alzheimer’s disease is the biggest.

But there is some evidence sildenafil can help combat this as well.

Researchers at University College London looked at 269,725 men, aged 59 on average, who had been diagnosed with erectile dysfunction but had no memory or thinking problems.

The study, published in the journal Neurology this year, revealed that 9.7 per 10,000 men who did not take sildenafil or similar erectile dysfunction drugs developed Alzheimer’s.

But the rate was just 8.1 per 10,000 among those who did use such pills.

Other studies have touted the little blue pill as potential treatment for heart conditions, jet lag and even as way to make treatment for some cancers more effective.

Although the pills have many benefits, popular erection drugs such as Viagra and Cialis, have been linked to more than 200 deaths in Britain.

None of the fatalities — all of which have occurred since 1998 — are proven to have been caused directly by the drugs. But the UK’s drugs watchdog is aware of the link.

Reported suspected side effects are logged under the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) ‘Yellow Card’ scheme.

Records show people in their 60s accounted for the highest number of fatalities (66), nearly a third of the total.

However, experts insist the erectile dysfunction drugs are safe to take and suggested many of the incidents could link the deaths to sex in men with heart issues instead.

Men can buy sildenafil, Viagra’s main ingredient, and other impotence pills over the counter for as little as £15 and tablets available online for as little as £1.30 per pill.

WHAT IS DEMENTIA?

Dementia is an umbrella term used to describe a range of progressive neurological disorders (those affecting the brain) which impact memory, thinking and behaviour.

There are many types of dementia, of which Alzheimer’s disease is the most common.

Some people may have a combination of different types of dementia.

Regardless of which type is diagnosed, each person will experience dementia in their own unique way.

Dementia is a global concern but it is most often seen in wealthier countries, where people are likely to live into very old age.

HOW MANY PEOPLE ARE AFFECTED?

The Alzheimer’s Society reports there are more than 900,000 people living with dementia in the UK today. This is projected to rise to 1.6 million by 2040.

Alzheimer’s disease is the most common type of dementia, affecting between 50 and 75 per cent of those diagnosed.

In the US, it’s estimated there are 5.5 million Alzheimer’s sufferers. A similar percentage rise is expected in the coming years.

As a person’s age increases, so does the risk of them developing dementia.

Rates of diagnosis are improving but many people with dementia are thought to still be undiagnosed.

IS THERE A CURE?

Currently there is no cure for dementia.

But new drugs can slow down its progression and the earlier it is spotted, the more effective treatments can be.

Source: Alzheimer’s Society

