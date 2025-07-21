Amali Phiona Rhoda Crowned Eastern Uganda’s Miss Tourism Representative

The Miss Tourism Uganda regional search continued over the weekend, this time spotlighting the Eastern region, which has now confirmed its representatives for the national competition. The event, held on Saturday at Majik Resort in Busia District, saw 21-year-old Amali Phiona Rhoda from Tororo District rise to the top as the regional queen.

Amali emerged victorious after excelling in various segments of the contest, impressing judges with her articulation, cultural knowledge, and passion for promoting tourism. Her win, however, sparked a wave of online reactions — with some social media users questioning traditional beauty expectations despite her outstanding performance.

Joining Amali in the top three were Khaitsa Mary and Maka Asha, who took the first and second runner-up positions respectively. All three will represent Eastern Uganda at the Miss Tourism Uganda grand finale scheduled for September 5, 2025, at Kampala Serena Hotel.

About Post Author