AMDA amplifies new education curriculum gospel in Rushenyi-Ntungamo

Amos Tayebwa

Mbarara

The Government of Uganda has got a new ally in amplifying the gospel about the new education program in secondary schools.

The Archdiocese of Mbarara Development Association (AMDA) in collaboration with the office of Member of Parliament for Rushenyi County Naome Kabasharira has held a two days training for the teachers about the new curriculum.

Over 100 secondary teachers from Rushenyi County were trained and passed on issues related to the new curriculum education.

This training was held on Thursday, August 5th, 2024 at St. Paul’s S.S Rushoka, in Kayonza Sub-county Rushenyi County.

The closure of the training was officiated by the Rushenyi County Member of Parliament Naome Kabasharira who lobbied through AMDA to organise and train the teachers so that they can be empowered with knowledge about the new curriculum education.

This training comes ahead of the mega forthcoming AMDA caravan medical camp that will be held tomorrow, Saturday, August 7, 2024 at Rushooka Health Center 4 where thousands of people are expected to turn up for free health services.

According to Atukunda Karamurira, the AMDA Education Council Chairperson, there are challenges that were found since the new curriculum was introduced.

“The new curriculum was never well planned, where you find teachers/ educators in a school do not have scholastic materials, they do not have the resources, not all schools have technology and yet they are supposed to impart this kind of knowledge. She appealed to all well-wishers, educators and the government to pattern and find a solution to those challenges,” said Atukunda, the AMDA education Council Chairperson.

MP Kabasharira praised AMDA for the efforts to improve education systems in the country particularly in Rushenyi County and for the generosity to extend services that include education and health directly to people on ground.

She said that the government is still constrained with resources; however, it is willing to implement the new curriculum.

And that’s one of the reasons that prompted her to bring AMDA on board as the government tries to mobilize resources to have this program well implemented.

Kabasharira appealed to the people of Rushenyi to embrace the opportunity of free health services brought by AMDA to come in big numbers for their benefit.

About Post Author