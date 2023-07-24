American Tower Corporation boss’ marriage on the rocks

Advertisements

All is not well at the home of Robert Joash Lubwama.

Lubwama, PMP is currently a Service Delivery Supervisor at American Tower Corporation Uganda (ATC).

ATC Uganda is a tower company that builds, owns, and operates telecommunication towers or masts in Uganda.

Their customers include telecommunication operators such as MTN and Airtel, Internet service providers such as Liquid and Roke Telecom, and other government and private institutions.

Minders recently whispered to us that whereas Lubwama is busy providing wireless communications infrastructure and next generation wireless technologies solutions to Ugandans on behalf of ACT, he should also devise a solution for his marriage as soon as possible.

We are told it’s on the rocks. And here we pray the issues at hand can be solved.

He was previously married to one Maureen and along the way counter accusations came in. Maureen accused him of being close to their maid and another babe called Mbabazi Angel whom he had ballooned at the time. These ended up in divorce. Lubwama would later confirm his divorced-first-wife’s fears when he officially married Angel.

We are now told Angel is also not happy. Why? Watch out in our subsequent publication.

“He has money, power and is very influential. Young girls literally worship him. He is a respectable person and never misses fellowships and prayers but his actions reek a lot of ungodliness,” says an insider at ATC Rwenzori Towers, Kampala based offices.

Lubwama, a Kyambogo graduate, previously worked as Project Supervisor at Eaton Towers before it was taken over by ATC, Radio Engineer at defunct Vodafone Uganda and a BSS Engineer at Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise.

