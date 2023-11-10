Among visits bedridden Ssegirinya in hospital

Speaker Among at Nsambya Hospital during her visit

Advertisements

The Speaker of Parliament, Anita Among, has visited Kawempe North Member of Parliament (MP) Muhammed Ssegirinya in hospital.

Ssegirinya is currently receiving treatment at Nsambya Hospital, where he was admitted after his health declined.

Among said the MP has made a remarkable recovery, saying that his strength and determination during this trying period has been commendable.

Advertisements

“I have this afternoon visited our colleague, Ssegirinya, to convey my heartfelt wishes for a speedy recovery. I am delighted to announce that Ssegirinya has made a remarkable recovery. His strength and determination throughout this challenging period have been truly commendable. I extend my sincere gratitude to the medical team and to everyone who has supported him during this time. We look forward to receiving him back to serve his community with renewed energy,” she said.

There were early contradictory reports this week shared on social media platforms about the MP’s health.

Ssegirinya returned to Uganda on September 19, after being discharged from Amsterdam Universitair Medische Centra Hospital, Netherlands, where he was receiving treatment.

The legislator has been hospitalised since August after his health worsened, months after being released from prison.

Speaking to NTV in September, the legislator said he was feeling much better, adding that doctors advised him to go back to the hospital in October for further management.

“I’m feeling somehow okay, though I’m still weak,” Ssegirinya said.

In mid-August, Ssegirinya complained about being abandoned by his party and Parliament as his hospital bill skyrocketed.

Subsequently, fellow legislator Muhammad Nsereko of Kampala Central started a fundraising campaign to foot the hospital bill, which angered NUP.

Later on, both the opposition party and Parliament announced plans to help the Kawempe MP with his bill.

The two entities said Ssegirinya, while rushing abroad, skipped key procedures that would have ensured that the government caters for his treatment outside the country.

About Post Author