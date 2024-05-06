An idiot was almost elected President of Uganda in 2021-Mbidde

Mbidde said this during a panel discussion at the inaugural Annual Guild Leaders Summit held at Makerere University last month

The failure by elites to participate in Uganda’s electoral process has allowed idiots [sic] to take over Ugandan politics and one of them was almost elected president in 2021 elections, Democratic Party (DP) vice president Mukasa Mbidde has said.

Mbidde is now urging Ugandans to develop what he calls ‘an idiot detection system’ before this group completely takes over the country’s politics.

“Idiots are now taking over our politics. They are being elected into leadership positions. We should have an idiots’ detection system. Recently [in the 2021 elections] one was almost elected a president,” Mbidde said during a panel discussion at the inaugural Annual Guild Leaders Summit held at Makerere University last month.

It is not clear whom the EALA MP was referring to.

President Yoweri Museveni won with 6,042,898 million votes, or 58.38 percent, of the total votes cast. National Unity Platform candidate Robert Kyagulanyi aka Bobi Wine came second with 3,631,437million votes or 35.08 percent. In 3rd position was FDC’s Patrick Amuriat, 4th ANT’s Mugisha Muntu, 5th DP’s Norbert Mao, 6th Henry Tumukunde (Independent), 7th Joseph Kabuleta (Independent), 8th Nancy Kalembe(Independent), 10th John Katumba (Independent), 11th Fred Mwesigye ( Independent and 12th Willy Mayambala (Independent).

Dictionaries often describe an idiot as a foolish, stupid, senseless, low intelligence person.

During the 2021 election period, President Museveni also vowed to crush “idiots” who were perpetuating violence.

He said an idiot has no space in Uganda’s politics.

Over 500 former and current student leaders from various universities attended the inaugural Annual Guild Leaders’ Summit under the theme: ‘Legacy and leadership: The Power of Knowledge and Cross-Generational Learning.’

The summit was graced by among others Uganda Electoral Commission Chairman Justice Simon Byabakama who gave keynote address, former Tanzanian President, H.E Jakaya Kikwete, VP Jessica Alupo, Ex PM Ruhakana Rugunda, and Head of EU Delegation to Uganda Amb. Jan Sadek.

