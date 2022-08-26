Anaku completes transfer to Scottish side Dundee

Uganda Premier League side KCCA FC and Scottish Premiership outfit Dundee United FC have confirmed the transfer of player Sadat Anaku.

Sadat Anaku, a graduate of the KCCA FC Junior Team joined the club in 2016 and played for the junior side until 2019. He is also the all-time top scorer of the FUFA Juniors League with 83 goals in 52 games.

In 2019, Anaku was promoted to the KCCA FC senior team and scored 6 goals in 17 games in his first season on the senior team.

Anaku bagged 9 goals in 20 games in 2020/21 season and would later score 7 goals in 23 games in the 2021/22 season.

In total, Anaku has scored 83 goals in 52 games for the KCCA FC junior team and 22 goals in 67 games for the KCCA FC senior team. This makes it 105 goals in 119 games for both the junior and senior sides of KCCA FC.

Anaku becomes the first player from KCCA FC to join a football club in Scotland.

Dundee United FC is a Scottish professional football club based in the City of Dundee, Scotland.

Nicknamed The Terrors or The Tangerines, Dundee were founding members of the Scottish Premier League in 1998.

Domestically, the club has won the Scottish Premier Divison once in 1982/83, the Scottish Cup twice in 1994 and 2010, and the Scottish League Cup twice in 1979 and 1980. United reached the European Cup semifinal in 1983/84 and the UEFA Cup final in 1987.