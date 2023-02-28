ANALYSIS! Inside Barcelona’s renaissance in the 2022/2023 season

Advertisements

Barcelona is one of the strongest clubs in Spain and the world. However, the last few years have not been good for the team.

Overall, the 2022/2023 season's first half was good for the Catalans. Yes, they tumbled out of the Champions League, but they managed to triumph in the Spanish Super Cup and, more importantly, created a comfortable margin in La Liga.

Overall, the 2022/2023 season’s first half was good for the Catalans. Yes, they tumbled out of the Champions League, but they managed to triumph in the Spanish Super Cup and, more importantly, created a comfortable margin in La Liga.

As a result, the team is ahead of Real Madrid, and if they maintain their current pace, they can expect to win the gold medals in the national championship.

The 2022/2023 season is going well. It is enough to compare the results with the campaign of one year ago. The progress is evident. It is mainly the result of an active transfer campaign.

The 2022/2023 season is going well. It is enough to compare the results with the campaign of one year ago. The progress is evident. It is mainly the result of an active transfer campaign.

The Catalans have bought Robert Lewandowski, Julius Koundé, Rafinha, Marcos Alonso, Andreas Christensen, Franck Cescier, and other performers in the summer of 2022. Almost all have become essential performers in the team’s tactical formations.

THE MAIN REASONS FOR THE PROGRESS OF THE CATALAN CLUB

The 2022/2023 campaign is going very well for the Catalan club. The team has taken advantage of Real Madrid's and other teams' misfortunes. Thanks to this, it is confidently leading in the La Liga standings.

If highlighting the strengths of this team in the 2022/2023 season, they include:

If highlighting the strengths of this team in the 2022/2023 season, they include:

Excellent form and progress of many leaders. Gavi and Pedri reached a new level, and Robert Lewandoski joined the team. All this ensures the desired result.

Very reliable game in defense. The Catalan club practically does not concede. In 22 tours, the team managed to keep their gate intact 17 times. It is one of the best results in the history of the Spanish championships.

The team’s cohesiveness and a successful tactical plan for almost every match. Barcelona used the opponents’ weaknesses intelligently. Sometimes, it was enough to make one shot at achieving the desired result.

Thus, the Catalans have managed to reach a new level.

Thus, the Catalans have managed to reach a new level.

