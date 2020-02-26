ANITAH FABIOLA WAVER TO GIVE OUT HER RED CARPET DRESSES TO, PROM, COUPLES GETTING MARRIED

By Jolly Gwari

Media personality Anita Kyarimpa aka Fabiola has decided to give out her red carpet gowns/dresses to couples getting married or other events such as after-party prom and more others.

She is calling anyone who may be in need of a gown to reach her according to her twitter handle.

“Thinking of giving away some of my red carpet gowns. Do you know someone that needs a gown to their wedding after-party/prom or any other event? Tag them #FabGiveAway”, she tweeted.

Fabiola has been showering love to her fierce all over the social media. Fabiola also came out and talked about life, love, and marriage.

She as well promised to give marriage a serious thought as cannot stop showing off her prince charming.