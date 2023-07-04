Another top official quits troubled UETCL

Advertisements

As troubled Uganda Electricity Transmission Company Limited (UETCL) continues to reorganize itself after enduring a period of bad media and investigations by Mps, IGG and others because of too much rot there, more senior staff members continue to exit. Some have been forced to leave while others are quitting voluntarily after seeing no future there.

The latest to leave is long serving staffer Martin Erone. He has been at UETCL for more than 14 years where he served as Principal Legal Officer, Manager Corporate Services, Company Secretary and Ag. Manager, Governance, Ethics & Compliance.

In March last year, UETCL’s entire board led by Peter Ucanda was fired.

The axe letter descended on top management where MD George Rwabajungu, and four other top officials were shown exit.

Through KPMG, UETCL last month advertised 34 job positions and application deadline is 7th July.

MARTIN JOINS TOP LAW FIRM KAA

Martin has now joined law firm Kampala Associated Advocates. Martin will be joining the Corporate Advisory department with a special focus on the Energy Law practice. Martin holds a Master of Laws degree from the University of Liverpool and a Bachelor of Laws from Makerere University.

“Martin’s admission as a Partner at KAA demonstrates the Firms commitment to qualitative and quantitative growth and the unending desire to scale the heights of excellence in the provision of legal and advisory services,” said Joseph Matsiko, KAA’s managing partner.

