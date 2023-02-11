ANOTHER WAR; We meet in court, Pastor Kayanja tells NDA

Advertisements

By Our Reporter

Miracle Centre Cathedral lead Pastor Robert Kayanja has served National Drug Authority (NDA) and their Public Relations Manager, Abiaz Rwamiri, demanding an apology lest he drags the two parties to courts of law.

Through his legal team of Katende, Sempebwa and Company Advocates, Pastor Kayanja accuses NDA and their PRO, Rwamiri of allegedly defaming him when they outed a press release accusing the Man of God of trading in a dangerous tick drug. “On 7th of February 2023, your Public Relations Manager, Abiaz Rwamwiri published a press release titled: Counterfeit tickoff acaricide being promoted by Pastor Robert Kayanja, wherein he stated that Pastor Kayanja was using his advantaged position to lure desperate farmers and that his intention was not only criminal but also intended to cheat Ugandans. It was further alleged that over 100 samples had been impounded from his church stores and had tested positive of contamination with dangerous and banned chemicals,” the demand note reads in part.

“These false statements alleging that our client is involved in production and distribution of counterfeit acaricides were unfounded and our client is not the owner nor manufacturer of the product in issue and there was no report published by National Drug Authority to confirm the said findings. The said defamatory allegations were only intended to damage his reputation among the reasonable members of society,” it added.

“The defamatory tweets by your employee on his personal twitter account clearly show that he had a personal vendetta against our client and it is only after being challenged by the public on twitter that an official statement was released on 7th February, 2023,” it adds.

The lawyers have now demanded that NDA publicly withdraws the said defamatory statements from their official social media platforms within 72 hours lest they will institute legal proceedings against the authority for recovery of compensation for the damage caused to their client’s reputation as a good standing person in society.

