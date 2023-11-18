Archbishop Kaziimba honours Busoga Royal Wedding, reiterates stand against homosexuality

The Archbishop also said the royal wedding is the best thing that has happened to Busoga and the entire nation

The Archbishop of the Anglican Church of Uganda, Stephen Kaziimba Mugalu, has reiterated the church’s stand against homosexuality.

The man of God who was giving a sermon during the Busoga Royal Wedding between the Kyabazinga of Busoga, His Majesty William Gabula Nadiope, and his better half, Jovia Mutesi, at Christ Cathedral in Jinja City Saturday, November 18, 2023, said he was amused by the Church of England’s decision to bless same-sex marriages.

“Recently, the Church of England passed a resolution to start blessing same-sex marriages. Can you imagine? Even male and female cockroaches can easily identify themselves. Let us do the right thing, my people,” Kaziimba said while giving a sermon.

Kaziimba also reiterated the importance of the marriage institution in Uganda, saying that royal weddings such as the Busoga Royal Wedding indicated that the Busoga sub-region and Uganda as a whole respect the institute.

“The marriage institute is a very important institute. This royal wedding has shown that Busoga Kingdom and Uganda as a whole respect the marriage institute. President Museveni and Mama Janet wed, which was also an indication that Ugandans respect the institute,” he said.

The Archbishop also said the royal wedding is the best thing that has happened to Busoga and the entire nation because it is good for the economy since many people get to earn from it by selling different items.

He said that it was time for the Busoga sub-region to embark on a journey to fight poverty in the region.

The Royal Wedding was graced by quite a number of dignitaries, such as the Queen (Nnabagereka) of Buganda, Vice-President Jessica Alupo, who represented the President, the Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Thomas Tayebwa, and the First Deputy Prime Minister, Rebecca Kadaga, among others.

The wedding was watched by thousands of people across the nation through different TV channels.

