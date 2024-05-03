Archbishop Ssemwogerere Urges Public to Embrace National Census

Archbishop Paul Ssemwogerere of Kampala Archdiocese has urged Christians to actively participate in the upcoming National Population and Housing Census, emphasizing its crucial role in shaping the future of the country.

The Archbishop made the remarks during a meeting with a delegation from Uganda Bureau of Statistics (UBOS) led by Dr. Albert Byamugisha, the board chairman

His message was conveyed during a visit by the Uganda Bureau of Statistics (UBOS) team to his residence in Lubaga, where they sought his support in encouraging the Catholic community to engage in the census exercise.

The census is scheduled to take place over 10 days, from May 9th to May 19th, 2024, as announced by President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni during the launch of the National Population and Housing Census (NPHC) 2024 on December 12th, 2023. Uganda conducts a national census every decade, with the last one held in 2014.

Archbishop Ssemwogerere revealed the significance of accurate data collection through digital technology, which will enable UBOS to provide precise demographic, social, and economic statistics. UBOS has adjusted its training schedule for enumerators and supervisors to April 30th, 2024.

In his remarks, the Archbishop stressed that the census data is vital for effective national planning and urged UBOS to ensure the collection of comprehensive and reliable statistics. He highlighted the importance of these statistics for institutions like the Catholic Church in planning and addressing the needs of their communities.

“We, as the Catholic Church, pledge our support and call upon the Catholic community and all faithful to prepare, support, and cooperate with the field staff by providing accurate information,” he said.

Adding that: “With the public holiday declared, we have no excuse to be absent. Let us stay home and welcome the officers to collect this information, which is confidential and for our own good.”

