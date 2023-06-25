ARMED & DANGEROUS! Army probes Magara murder suspect Pato over illegal guns, eviction

Advertisements

Patrick Kasaija, alias Pato, one of the key suspects in the kidnap and murder of Susan Magara, in 2018, is in trouble again.

Pato who is currently out on bail over Magara murder allegations is now being accused of carrying out an illegal eviction.

And during the illegal eviction, he was found in possession of a gun (pistol) and was as well dressed in clothes resembling those of the army.

The army now wants to know the source of the pistol gun and the military attire he was putting on and whether he deserves to possess them.

Curiously, the house he evicted a tenant from is not his. It instead belongs to the late Harry Patrick Gafabusa, a father of his girlfriend identified as Patra Kugonza. Pato and Patra have a girl child together.

The house in question is on Block 288 plot 1294 in Mbalwa, Kyaliwajjala, Kira Municipality, Wakiso District in the Central Region of Uganda.

The girlfriend is now fighting with her relatives over its ownership.

GENESIS

Information obtained indicates that the late Harry had lived in the USA for over 20 years.

He only fathered one child, Kugonza.

While in the USA, he would keep sending money to his relatives back in Uganda to put for him some investments and one of them is the house in Mbalwa. Its construction was supervised by his brother David Murokole Muhenda.

While still in America, Harry reportedly allowed his daughter Kugonza to stay in this house. What followed was her bringing in her boyfriend Pato, to stay together.

It was, however, later discovered that Pato had transferred water (meter) and electricity payment details into his name.

Harry who was in the USA learnt about it and chased Pato from this house. He also reportedly disapproved of his daughter’s relationship with Pato.

With USA life proving to be hard, Harry was forced to return back to Uganda after developing a long illness. This was in 2012.

While in Uganda he stayed at this same house with his daughter Kugonza.

In May 2013, kidnap charges were slapped on Pato and subsequent search for him. Prosecution states that on the 1st of May 2013 Agaba with others still at large while in Muyenga within Kampala, kidnapped Alupo and kept her for 2 days with intent to procure a ransom of $ 400,000 from her relatives in exchange for her freedom.

In the course of investigations, ailing Harry was also arrested and detained at the Police’s Special Investigation Unit base in Kireka for some time.

This was a result of a telephone conversation between his daughter Kugonza and Pato which was traced to his house in Mbalwa, Kyaliwajara.

Security agencies picked both Harry and daughter to tell them where Pato was.

Intervention of relatives rescued the two since even Patra had a baby.

This case against Pato was discontinued as the complainant lost interest to pursue it but was resurrected after Susan Magara kidnap and murder.

Family members say this incident embarrassed the family and Harry eventually chased and disowned his daughter Kugonza for associating with alleged criminals like Pato. Kugonza later followed Pato to South Africa.

Unfortunately, Harry died at Nsambya hospital in Kampala on 21 December, 2021 and was buried at his father’s burial ground in Hoima district.

BATTLE FOR HOUSE STARTS

We are told following Harry’s death, his daughter came to claim the Mbalwa house.

Family members reportedly told her that her late father had instead bequeathed the house to his sister (her Aunt) who stays in London. It is this Harry’s sister and Brother David Murokole who reportedly met his medical bills and other expenses till his death.

Harry reportedly put this in writing and the will is available.

“While he [Harry] was able to write and in his right mind he decided to leave the house to his sister who is also in possession of the land title. He was disappointed that the only daughter he cared for and educated did not look after him. She did not even bother to visit him on his death bed when she was in the country having arrived from South Africa two weeks earlier before the father died claiming she had COVID-19 yet she attended the burial on 23 December, 2021,” says a family member.

EVICTION, GUNS

Family members went ahead and put a tenant in this house. However, in January this year, the late Harry’s daughter Kugonza came full blast demanding to occupy the house.

In the process she sought the help of her boyfriend Pato.

In his police statement, a tenant, Ronald Odwar, who has since vacated the house, said Pato allegedly attempted to evict him from the house four times and at night. That Pato was always in the company of others and had masks on them. That a gun was even pointed at him.

It was on another occasion when Pato returned that the tenant alerted the area LC1 chairman Richard Kiboneka.

The chairman in turn alerted the army/CMI to intervene as he was told by the tenant that soldiers in uniform were evicting him.

Pato was nabbed red handed.

He was dressed in military fatigue and in possession of two pistol guns. He produced licenses for them.

According to the licences he presented, he obtained the two pistols on 19th April, 2021 from Kira road police station with 13 and 10 rounds respectively.

The army now wants to know the source of the pistol guns and the military attire, why, and whether he deserves to possess them.

A case of malicious damage vide SD

06/13/01/2023 was opened against Pato by David Murokole Muhenda, the Uncle of his girlfriend at Mbalwa police post under Kiira divisional police.

Pato’s girlfriend who managed to enter the house forcefully after chasing away the tenant, has also gone ahead to open a case at Kira divisional police CRB 094/2023 accusing her Uncle David of concealing a land title for the house.

She has also told her London based Aunt who is soon returning to the country to sort the matter not to bother interfering with her.

“This is simply a courtesy message which is also acting as a warning because I’ve been advised to let you and your people know … .I’ve taken possession of my house and have stationed armed personnel who have been instructed to shoot any trespassers. So, if you send anybody to come there, please do so at your own risk! If you feel you want to pursue the matter further we can meet in court. Otherwise an inventory was done in the presence of the police and chairman of the few items that were found there. You can have the owner of the property phone me and I’ll give permission for them to pick it,” reads a text message Pato’s girlfriend sent to her Aunt.

MAGARA MURDER CASE TRIAL DATE SET

Meanwhile, the Kampala High Court Judge Alex Ajiiji has set the 20th July 2023 as the date at which she will commence hearing of the case in which nine people are accused of kidnapping and murdering 28 year old Suzan Magara.

Last week, all the accused who include; Lubega Yusuf Wasswa Hussein , Ssali Muzamiru, Kyewolya Abubakar , Kisalita Mahad, Kato Hassan Miro , Bukenya Ismail and Buvumbo Musa Abas have denied the offences against them.

However the first accused person Patrick Kasaija alias Pato who is out on bail didn’t turn up.

Prosecution contends that on 7th the accused persons kidnapped Suzan Magara with intent to obtain a ransom.

Its further alleged that on 27th February, 2018 in Kigo, Wakiso District killed Suzan Magara.

