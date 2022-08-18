ARMY RESHUFFLE; Museveni reshuffles UPDF commanders again

Commander in chief of the armed forces President Museveni has made several changes in the leadership of the UPDF.

Museveni officially announced the changes on Thursday afternoon. In this new reshuffle, Museveni has appointed Maj Gen Hudson Mukasa as Deputy General Officer commanding the Reserve Forces. He has been the Chief of Staff Reserve Forces.

Major Gen George Igumba is the new commandant of the Senior Command and Staff College Kimaka. He has been has been the UPDF chief of personnel and administration. Col Silver Changa Muhwezi will deputize him at Kimaka.

More so, Brig Stephen Tumwesigye Kashure has been appointed as the new Chief of Staff at the Uganda Rapid Deployment Capability Centre in Jinja. Brig Metland Bitumbika now takes the post of General Manager of the Defence Forces Shop.

Col Allan Matsiko now joins the Special Forces Command as a Director as Lt Col Duncan R Kafeero appointed deputy director in SFC.

And many major changes as shown here in the list;