Arsenal emerged on top against Everton in a five-goal thriller to strengthen their European aspirations

By.Mariam Ayebare & Agencies

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored twice to earn Arsenal a 3-2 Premier League win over Everton, extending the Gunners’ unbeaten start to 2020.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin put Everton ahead in the first minute with an acrobatic volley after poor defending from David Luiz but the Gunners reacted well.

Young forward Eddie Nketiah, who started ahead of Alexandre Lacazette, leveled for Arsenal in the 27th minute and six minutes later Aubameyang put the home side ahead.

Brazilian Richarlison brought Everton back on level terms through just before the interval but Arsenal struck straight after the break with Aubameyang heading in a Nicolas Pepe cross.

Carlo Ancelotti was in no mood to hang around. As Mikel Arteta punched the air and hugged all those around him at the end of Arsenal’s best week of his fledgling reign, Everton’s manager scurried down the tunnel as fast as he could.

Carlo Ancelotti

It is unusual for the urbane Ancelotti not to shake hands at the final whistle but perhaps he was more preoccupied about wringing some necks. In a contest that he knew would have significant implications in the race for European places, Everton had only themselves to blame.

Credit to Arsenal, who have put together three wins in seven days and now have some momentum, but Everton should not have gone back to Merseyside without anything to show for their efforts. The reason they did, much to Ancelotti’s chagrin, was their inability to keep the backdoor closed.