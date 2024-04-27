Assistant RDC position is a waste of govt resources

The recent creation of the Assistant RDC position is uncalled for and is unconstitutional.

There’s already an RDC who is deputised.

Deputy RCDs are not too overwhelmed with work to get assistants.

There is a lot to spend on in the country.

Many public sectors are not funded due to lack of enough resource envelopes.

There are already salary discrepancies among public servants whereby the scientists are earning more than the Arts human resource.

In fact some are even earning more than their supervisors. There is not much attention the government seems to be paying to that, but now new jobs have been created.

Where is our country heading?

It was so unnecessary to create this position. Not at such a time when the citizens’ hearts are bleeding; public health facilities, institutions, and infrastructure among others are so wanting but are not given the priority they deserve.

By Kasami Rogers Mike, Acaali.

Aspiring President of Uganda 2026/2031.

