AU, World leaders hail M7 as he storms to 7th term in landslide win

Kampala erupted in celebration as world leaders lined up to congratulate President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni following his emphatic landslide victory in Uganda’s presidential elections, officially announced on January 17, 2025.

According to the Electoral Commission Chairperson, Museveni cruised to a historic seventh term after scooping a staggering 7,946,772 votes, translating into 71.65 percent of the valid ballots cast — miles above the constitutional 50 percent plus one threshold required to avoid a runoff.

No sooner had the results been declared than congratulatory messages began pouring in from Africa, the Middle East and beyond, cementing Museveni’s status as one of the continent’s most seasoned and influential leaders.

From the Gulf, Qatar’s Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani sent a warm cable congratulating Museveni, wishing him success in his new term and calling for even stronger bilateral ties between Kampala and Doha.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi hailed the victory as a clear endorsement of Museveni’s “wise leadership,” saying the Ugandan people had once again spoken loudly through the ballot.

At the continental level, African Union Commission Chairperson Mahmoud Ali Youssouf congratulated Museveni and applauded the conduct of the elections, underscoring Uganda’s central role in Africa’s political stability.

Closer home, Kenyan President William Ruto was among the earliest to reach out, dispatching a formal letter on January 18 on behalf of the Kenyan government and people, saluting Museveni’s resounding triumph.

South Sudan’s Salva Kiir Mayardit praised the victory in a message shared via the Office of the President’s official Facebook page, while Rwandan President Paul Kagame sent his best wishes, stressing the importance of sustaining strong bilateral relations.

Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan described Museveni’s win as a powerful reflection of public trust in his leadership and long-term vision for Uganda.

Elsewhere, Somalia’s President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud commended Museveni’s contribution to regional stability, reaffirming Somalia’s commitment to close cooperation with Uganda. Burundi’s President Évariste Ndayishimiye went further, hailing Museveni’s “visionary leadership” and expressing optimism about future collaboration.

As Museveni embarks on another term at the helm, the flood of goodwill messages underscores Uganda’s growing influence on the regional and global stage — and the enduring confidence of international partners in the man who has shaped the country’s politics for decades.

