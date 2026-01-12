AYA Group Hosts 15,000 NRM Youth Ahead of Polls

By Venenscias Kiiza

Kampala is set to come alive in a sea of yellow as AYA Group of Companies hosts a massive youth mobilisation conference bringing together more than 15,000 National Resistance Movement (NRM) youth from all divisions of the capital, on Tuesday January 13, 2026, on the eve of the national polls.

The high-profile event, dubbed the “Youth Power Decide 2026 Conference,” will be held at the prestigious Pearl of Africa Hotel and is expected to mark one of the largest organised youth gatherings in support of the ruling party ahead of the Thursday voting.

Addressing journalists in Kampala, AYA Group Chairman Mohammad Hamid said the conference is a demonstration of the company’s unwavering commitment to youth empowerment, national unity, and support for President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni’s vision of a stable and prosperous Uganda.

“AYA will host and fully support the Youth Power Decide 2026 Conference, bringing together 15,000 youth leaders from all divisions of Kampala. This is a major youth mobilisation event in support of NRM, focused on leadership, unity, discipline and national development,” Hamid said.

Hamid revealed that a formal invitation has already been extended to His Excellency President Yoweri Museveni to attend and address the youth, before later leading them in a historic march to Kololo.

“Formal invitation has already been extended to His Excellency the President to attend, inspire the youth, and later march with them to Kololo. This will be a powerful moment symbolising unity between national leadership and the young people who are the backbone of our country,” he added.

President Museveni is expected to hold his final campaign rally at Kololo Air Strip on the same day, ahead of Thursday’s voting, in what party insiders say will be a grand climax to the NRM campaign.

Kampala is already bracing for an unprecedented show of support as caravans of energetic “yellow boys and girls” are expected to crisscross the city, chanting, drumming, and rallying support for NRM. The mobilisation underscores the growing influence and organisation of youth structures within the ruling party.

Hamid emphasised that the conference goes beyond politics, saying it is designed to empower youth leadership, instil discipline, and prepare young people to take up active roles in national development beyond the elections.

“There is a need to mobilise and empower youth leadership ahead of the 2026 elections, demonstrate unity, discipline and organised youth support for NRM. We must strengthen engagement between national leadership and the youth and lay a strong foundation for future youth development projects at division level,” Hamid noted.

He further reaffirmed AYA Group’s long-term commitment to youth employment and economic empowerment, noting that the company plans to employ thousands of young Ugandans in the coming years across its various business ventures.

“AYA is fully committed to ensuring NRM gets a landslide victory in the Thursday polls. Beyond that, we are committed to employing thousands of youth and supporting youth-led projects in line with the priorities and development plans of each division,” he said.

According to Hamid, the Youth Power Decide 2026 Conference will send a clear message of confidence and readiness from Uganda’s youth, showcasing their determination to actively support national leadership and contribute meaningfully to the country’s future.

“This conference will demonstrate the confidence, unity and readiness of Uganda’s youth to stand with President Museveni, support national leadership and play an active role in shaping the future of our country,” the AYA boss said.

As the country heads into the decisive polling days, the AYA Group-led youth mobilisation is expected to further consolidate NRM’s support in the capital, projecting an image of strength, organisation and generational continuity behind President Museveni’s leadership.

