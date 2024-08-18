AYA GROUP recognized to Boost Uganda’s Tourism and Hospitality Industry

The Aya Group of Companies has often achieved recognition in the Uganda Investment Authority’s Investor of The Year Awards for project implementation and contribution to the economic development of Uganda.

The member companies of the Group are:

PAN AFRIC COMMODITIES LIMITED

Pan Afric Commodities Limited is the “mother” company of the Aya Group and was the first milling company in Uganda to import and install world-class Ocrim wheat milling machinery, to produce the finest quality wheat flour for the East and Central African market. Pan Afric’s “Aya” brand is the first choice of bakers, biscuit manufacturers and caterers producing chapatis and other farinaceous products. Aya flour is exported to South Sudan, Northern Tanzania, Rwanda, and Eastern Congo. Pan Afric has three complete milling plants, and one of these is the only plant in Uganda able to produce stone-ground whole-meal flour, “atta” that is an essential ingredient in Eastern cuisine.

The by-products from Pan Afric’s milling operations are what bran and wheat pollard, which are used as highly nutritious raw materials by animal feeds producers in Uganda and Kenya.

AYA INVESTMENTS LIMITED

Aya Investments Limited is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Aya Group, set up to develop the Kampala Hilton Hotel on a prime 14-acre site at the top of Nakasero Hill in Kampala.

The Kampala Hilton Hotel, the first purpose-built five-star hotel in Uganda, is the largest and tallest building in the country. With 320 rooms and suites, conference and meeting facilities and world-class restaurants, the hotel will offer an entirely new standard of comfort to business and holiday travelers. It will be managed by Hilton International, the world’s leading hotel management company. The total value of the project is in excess of US$220 million, making it the largest ever single investment in the hospitality sector in Uganda.

Key components of the project will be the recruitment and training of professionally qualified young people.And an important new market for Ugandan suppliers to the hotel industry. It is anticipated that the opening of the Kampala Hilton Hotel will greatly boost Uganda’s income from conference, business, and leisure tourism.

AYA BAKERY LIMITED

Aya Bakery is the largest commercial bakery in Uganda with a complete vertically-integratedpreparation, mixing, moulding, proving, baking, slicing and packaging line, with a capacity of 15 tons of baked products a day. The company produces bread, cakes, doughnuts, buns, and confectionery items which are sold wholesale to supermarkets and trade distributors.

AYA BISCUITS LIMITED

Aya Biscuits produces a wide range of Aya biscuit brands in its purpose-built Kawempe factory and

FIFI TRANSPORT LIMITED

Fifi Transport Limited is a large-scale commercial road haulage company, with a fleet of Mercedes Benz trucks and trailers that ply the Northern Corridor supplies supermarkets, the wholesale distribution trade, and retail outlets throughout Uganda and North Southern Tanzanaina, Eastern Congo has a regional network of distributors who uplift bulk orders from its stores for distribution to many outlets in the COMESA region.

