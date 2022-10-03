Azimio La Umoja One Kenya unveiled Ugunja MP Opiyo Wandayi the ODM as its House leader.

While briefing the press, Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka maintained that Azimio still controls the majority in the National Assembly as per a coalition agreement deposited at the Office of the Registrar of Political Parties (ORPP).

Wandayi will be deputized by his Kathiani counterpart Robert Mbui from Wiper Party, a constituent party within Azimio.

“Azimio La Umoja One Kenya is legitimately the majority party in the national assembly. We have advised our members to take up majority roles,” Musyoka stated.

Azimio designated Suna East MP Junet Mohammed as its House Whip in the 13th Parliament having served as Minority Whip in the previous House.

He will be deputized by Jubilee Party’s nominated MP Sabina Chege.

On the other hand, Kikuyu Member of Parliament Kimani Ichung’wa was named as the Kenya Kwanza House Leader to be deputized by Kilifi North MP Owen Baya.

South Mugirango’s Sylvanus Osoro was designated as the Chief Whip to be deputized by Nominated MP Naomi Waqo.

Kericho Senator Aaron Cheruiyot will become the Senate Majority Leader while his Nakuru counterpart Tabitha Karanja will deputize him.

Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale was designated as the Chief Whip to be deputized by Samburu Senator Stephen Lelegwe.

About Post Author

Allan Gumizamu author Gumizamu is an Editor with high interest and knowledge in the Ugandan entertainment space, an industry he has been actively part of since 2014. Leads to breaking stories are welcome! See author's posts