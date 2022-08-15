BALLOONED! VP Alupo swallows 3rd live seed, full of baby joy

Alupo was recently pictured at a function with her belly showing signs and symptoms of live seed swallowers

The city’s glorious sharpshooters are so clinical at their game that they have no reverence or mercy even for the rich and powerful.

As we write this, Uganda Vice president Jessica Alupo is reportedly expecting a child after some really impressive work between the sheets with her new man known as Peter Abeine.

According to our trusted snoop that has been following her of late, Alupo was recently pictured at a function as her belly has started to protrude through.

It should be recalled that Alupo and Abeine legalised their relationship in a kukyala ceremony that took place recently.

A source tells us that their love story started way back when Alupo was planning a political comeback that saw her get appointed the VP.

