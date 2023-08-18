Balunywa successor at MUBS revealed

Advertisements

Prof Wasswa Balunywa’s tenure as MUBS boss expired on 31st May, this year. Whereas intense lobbying is going on to have him handed another five year term, a section of staff are against the move.

We understand a section of staff have since written to line Minister (Education and Sports) Janet Museveni and as well IGG explaining why he should not be reappointed.

He was on Tuesday supposed to appear before the Education Ministry bosses to defend himself in regard to the allegations raised by staff.

With hopes of securing another term, we are told he is yet to vacate the Bugolobi house and as well surrender the university official car.

Sources further tell us that he had also applied for a normal teaching job at MUBS but appointments board/council hasn’t responded.

SUCCESSORS

In the event that his contract is not renewed, here are some of the possible successors.

FRONTING HIS BROTHER

There are allegations that as a last resort, Balunywa is lobbying for his brother Prof. Mohamad Ngoma to succeed him as MUBS principal.

This publication understands Ngoma has been a Dean at the Faculty of Graduate Studies and Research (FGSR) for 8 years and is the Norwegian Agency for Development Cooperation – Norad “project manager”. There are questions on how he became the NORAD project manager whereas NORAD was brought to MUBS by another member of staff. Staff want him to provide accountability for NORAD funds. There are also issues with FGSR funds, including the uncommissioned NORAD building which is questionable.

Balunywa insists Prof. Ngoma is indeed his brother and he has an impeccable record of service. That he is a self-made person despite circumstances.

“To drag him into my application for renewal is most unfair to him. There must be a hidden agenda about him…If anybody follows criteria and is eligible, you cannot deny him/her from being recruited,” says Balunywa in defence of his brother in a correspondence seen by this publication.

OTHERS

Other qualifying MUBS dons likely to replace Balunywa include the following.

There is currently acting Principal Prof. Moses Muhwezi who has been Balunywa’s deputy. He specialised in Procurement and hails from Deputy Speaker Thomas Tayebwa’s Mitooma district in western Uganda.

Others include Computer scientist Prof. Musa Moya who hails from Mabaati thieves (Agnes Nandutu, Goretti Kitutu) home area of Bududa, Bugisu sub region.

There is also Prof. Twaha Kaawase(PHD Accounting), Prof. Joseph Ntayi (PHD Procurement), Kabale’s Prof. William Kaberuka (PHD Management Science), Prof. Xavier Mugisha (PHD Management Science), Bushenyi’s Prof. Stephen Nkundabanyanga (PHD Accounting) who is a sworn Balunywa hater, Hoima’s Prof. Vincent Bagiire (PHD Business Administration), Arua’s Prof. Laura Orobia (PHD Accounting), Bushenyi’s Prof. Sulait Tumwiine (PHD Accounting) another Balunywa’s hater, Prof. Sam Adaramola (PHD Energy), Masaka’s Prof. Sheila Namagembe (PHD Procurement), Rwampara’s Prof. Ernest Abaho (PHD Entrepreneurship) who recently lost his father Mzee Tinkamanyire aka Kapinka and Luwero’s Prof. Issa Nsereko (PHD Entrepreneurship).

Other possible Balunywa successors include Wakiso’s Prof. Serwanga Arthur (PHD Accounting), Prof. Irene Nalukenge (PHD Accounting), Masaka’s Prof. Robert Kyeyune (PHD Computing), Namisindwa’s Prof. Geoffrey Kituyi (PHD Computer Science) a renown Balunywa hater to, Arua’s Prof. Joseph Bada (PHD Computer Science), Kabale’s Prof. Geoffrey Bakunda (PHD Marketing) who is also Balunywa nemesis, Mbarara’s Prof. Janatti Kyogabiirwe (PHD Human Resource), Arua’s Prof. Atcero Milburga (PHD Languages), Kabale’s Prof. Jonathan Byarugaba (PHD Business Administration), Soroti’s Prof. Sam Dawa (PHD Leisure), Ntungamo’s Prof. Rogers Mwesigwa (PHD Business Administration), Kabale’s Prof. Rogers Matama (PHD Accounting), Sironko’s Prof. Samuel Mafabi (PHD Human Resource) and Prof. Sudi Nangoli (PHD Business Administration) who is now at the Uganda Printing and Publishing Corporation (UPPC) as MD but also equally Balunywa’s nemesis.

There is also Mbarara’s Prof. Akisimire Richard (PHD Business Administration), Masaka’s Prof. David Katamba (PHD Marketing) and as well Kabale’s Dr.Benjamin R Tukamuhabwa whose specialty is in Procurement, logistics, supply chain, marketing & risk management.

