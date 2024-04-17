Ban on Muganza CoU for receiving donation from King Caesar Mulenga Lifted

By Moses Agaba

Diocese of Muhabura has lifted the ban that had been imposed on Muganza Church of Uganda as a Parish under Seseme Archdeaconry, after it allegedly in 2017 received donation of iron sheets from King Tycoon Caesar Augustine Mulenga the Vietnamese consular General against orders of the then Bishop of Muhabura Diocese Rt Rev Cranmer Mugisha .

Muganza Parish was suspended by the Diocesan Synod through the Bishop of Muhabura Diocese Rt. Rev Cranmer Mugisha, who barred the church for having ‘unwanted’ ties with businessman King Caesar Mulenga, in 2018.

The suspension followed the donation of roofing iron sheets to the Church in November 2017.

A subsequent court battle ensued, with Muhabura diocese suing Mulenga and the current Bufumbira South legislator, Eng. Alex Niyonsaba Seruganda, for ‘fueling conflicts in the Diocese’.

The Diocesan Registered Trustees led by Bishop Cranmer Mugisha sued Mulenga and Niyonsaba for donating 650 iron sheets towards the roofing of Muganza Church of Uganda.

The applicants claimed that the synod had resolved that no church should receive donations from Mulenga.

However, the court case was dismissed with no costs, and Muhabura Diocese resolved to suspend Muganza Church of Uganda.

The ban threw Christians into uncertainty, leading to the birth of a new Church – Muganza B Church of Uganda – which was embraced by the Diocese as an alternative.

The Bishop of the Diocese of Muhabura, Rev Godfrey Mbitse has reinstated Muganza Church of Uganda as a Parish under Seseme Archdeaconry, Muhabura Diocese.

While closing a two-day Synod meeting at Seseme Girl’s Secondary School this, Rev Mbitse said time is ripe for reconciliation in the Diocese.

“Its been long since we withdrew the Priest from Muganza, but the Christians have fulfilled the necessities and apologized. The Synod has since resolved that when the Diocesan Council sits, Muganza should regain the Parish status and receive a Priest,” Bishop Mbitse told the Synod.

Muganza Parish will resume Eucharistic and Holy Matrimony services, while lower churches that have been trekking to St. Andrew’s Seseme Cathedral for such services will formalize.

Rev Sam Ziita, the Head Teacher Muganza Primary School, also a member of the Synod, expressed pleasure for the Synod decision.

“I thank the Synod for the wonderful decision. My fellow Christians and those from lower Churches are extremely happy upon this reconciliatory landmark,” Said Ziita.

Among other things resolved in the Synod meeting include the advancement education standards, upgrading Rutaka HCIII and Porter’s Village to Health Centre IV status and completion of the Iryaruvumba Eye Clinic.

Also, on priority list is the completion of the new Cathedral, which is at roofing level.

This was the first Synod Meeting since Bishop Mbitse was enthroned as a Bishop of Muhabura Diocese in April last year,

